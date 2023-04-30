Early-season Grades for MLB's Most Intriguing Stars

0 of 10

Not all of baseball's top players perform like it this early in the MLB season.

Some are slow starters, others are hampered by injuries and, in some cases, players are just flat out declining.

Approaching the end of April is probably too soon to make any rash judgments, but how the game's biggest stars perform early contributes to the larger picture.

In this exercise, we hand out early-season grades for some of MLB's top stars. Our grading criteria takes into account the players' career numbers for context and the expectations that came with this season.

There are, of course, more than 10 stars in the game, but we'll focus on these specifically as either former MVPs, potential MVPs or Cy Young winners.

All stats accurate prior to Friday's games.