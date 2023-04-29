NFL Draft Twitter Loves Hendon Hooker Fit with Lions with Jared Goff on the Roster

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Detroit Lions selected Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Friday.

On paper, this looks like a great fit for Hooker, who finished fifth in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in November against South Carolina.

In Detroit, Hooker can learn and develop under veteran quarterback Jared Goff, who should unequivocally remain QB1 entering this season.

The Lions can also afford to be patient with Hooker as he continues his rehab, though Hooker has said that he expects to be ready by Week 1 regardless.

Goff is under contract for two more seasons, but he has no guaranteed money on his deal for 2024, per Over the Cap. The Lions could also release him with just a $5 million dead cap penalty.

On the flip side, Goff is a big reason why the Lions improved from three wins to nine in 2022. He threw for 29 touchdowns (just seven interceptions) while completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards.

Hooker has tremendous potential as well. His injury and age (26 years old in January) remain concerns, but he was sensational for the Volunteers, throwing for 58 touchdowns and just five picks and rushing for 10 more scores in two years. He could be a star in Detroit, which has the pieces in place to continue its rise after making a big leap last year.

For now, the Lions are in good shape at quarterback. Twitter noted the good fit for Hooker after Detroit potentially got its quarterback of the future.

Hooker was the Lions' fifth draft pick after the team selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (12th), Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (18th), Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (34th) and Alabama safety Brian Branch (45th).