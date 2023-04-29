Packers Fans Celebrate Jordan Love Getting Help in Draft After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Jordan Love era is starting in Green Bay, and general manager Brian Gutekunst wasted no time in getting the young signal-caller some help.

After taking linebacker Lukas Van Ness in the first round of this year's draft, the Packers took a couple of pass-catchers with both of their second-round selections in Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Together with budding second-year receiver Christian Watson, they now have a young core to build around Love and make him comfortable as soon as possible.

Musgrave was taken with the No. 42 pick, which the Packers acquired from the Jets in the trade for Aaron Rodgers this week. They then traded back from No. 48 to No. 50 with the Buccaneers and took Reed just eight picks later.

Both Musgrave and Reed have dealt with injuries during their college careers but were productive when they were on the field.

In 10 games as a sophomore in 2021, Musgrave racked up 22 receptions for 304 yards and a touchdown. Reed also went off two seasons ago in 2021 as he had 1,026 yards as a junior to go along with 10 touchdowns.

Packers fans were very happy on Twitter to see Love get some help early in his tenure.

The Packers have had some recent success with taking receivers in the second round over the past few years, namely Davante Adams in 2014. He turned into one of the best wideouts in the league during his time with the organization.

Watson paid big dividends as he shook off a slow start to finish with 611 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll now have some more young talent joining him.