Titans' Will Levis Says He Won't Need Surgery on Toe Injury amid Rumors on Draft Fall

Titans' Will Levis Says He Won't Need Surgery on Toe Injury amid Rumors on Draft FallApril 29, 2023
Will Levis says his toe will not require surgery.
Despite rumors that the injured left toe that impacted his 2022 season with Kentucky was the reason the quarterback dropped to No. 33 in the NFL draft, Levis said that his toe "feels great" and will not need surgery, per ESPN's Turron Davenport and Fox Sports' Ben Arthur.
The newest Tennessee Titans addition also said he has been at 100 percent since late January.
Ben Arthur @benyarthur
Will Levis says his toe "feels great." Since late January, says he's felt 100%. Mentions that it was a pain in the butt this past season, impacted his play in the second half of the 2022 campaign. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>
Multiple teams were concerned about Levis' toe injury when considering drafting him in the first round Thursday, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Will Levis' left toe that caused him to miss two games last year was "problematic " for one team that considered him.<br>Levis says the "toe has healed" and good to go.<br>Another team believes Levis could manage it but thought surgery would need discussion after season. <br>Levis…
Levis suffered foot, finger and shoulder injuries last season. He told the Pin It Deep podcast in December that kept him from using explosive movements in practice, when he didn't have access to game-day numbing medication (h/t Chris Fisher of 247Sports).
"I'm definitely behind where I typically am when I'm healthy, from a strength and conditioning standpoint," Levis told Kentucky Sports Radio in December. "So now it's just a matter of getting that back."
Despite the injuries, Levis did have a good showing at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. But concerns about his throwing accuracy and inconsistency—he had 23 interceptions in his past 24 games—might have contributed to teams' hesitation in Round 1.
Kimberley A. Martin @ByKimberleyA
Will Levis sitting in the green room all night led to the obvious question: "Why?"<br><br>An NFL exec, whose team picked late in Rd1, mentioned the "medical concerns on his toe." Then he added: <br><br>"He fell victim to the hype train. He's going where his tape says he should go."
Levis is now headed to the Titans, where he will join starter Ryan Tannehill and 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis. With Tannehill's contract set to expire after the 2023 season, the Titans will hope Levis' foot is indeed fully healed and that his "cannon" of arm will help make him Tennessee's quarterback of the future.