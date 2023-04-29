X

    NFL Fans Relieved as Titans End Will Levis' Draft Slide but Upset for Malik Willis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 29, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect Will Levis is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Will Levis was one of the top storylines at the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday after he dropped out of the first round entirely.

    He lasted all of two picks into the second round, however, as the Tennessee Titans ended his slide and found their heir apparent to Ryan Tannehill.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Tennessee trades up to take Kentucky QB Will Levis 🔥<br><br>His slide ends at pick No. 33 <a href="https://t.co/yEyFKSG7RZ">pic.twitter.com/yEyFKSG7RZ</a>

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Here we go! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> have traded up to select... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kentucky?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kentucky</a> QB Will Levis.<br><br>Terms of the trade: No. 33 and 81 for 41, 72 and 2024 3rd.

    It was the second straight year the Titans ended a quarterback slide, as Malik Willis dropped into the third round before Tennessee picked him up.

    Suffice it to say, Levis' slide ending and the continued presence of Willis—and what his future might look like in Tennessee—were the major storylines on NFL Twitter after the selection:

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    So the Kentucky quarterback's wait has come to an end. As we've said, Levis' meetings with the Titans went really well, and this has been widely seen a really good fit in a play-action-heavy offense.<br><br>A solid ending to a tough wait for Levis. <a href="https://t.co/PdctBoOftb">https://t.co/PdctBoOftb</a>

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Happy his wait and slide is over. Now go prove em right or prove em wrong <a href="https://t.co/OFu6T720J0">https://t.co/OFu6T720J0</a>

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    Good for Will Levis. Probably a solid spot, where he doesn't have t start right away.

    Jacob Camenker @JacobCamenker

    I like Will Levis' fit with the Titans. Will have good support with Derrick Henry and won't need to be rushed into action. Can take over for Ryan Tannehill full-time in 2024 if he can't beat the veteran in 2023.<br><br>Plus, they got Peter Skoronski to block for him. Big win.

    Jeff Howe @jeffphowe

    It's Will Levis to the Titans. The fall is over, and the landing might be perfect. <a href="https://t.co/FFo5ibWIGP">https://t.co/FFo5ibWIGP</a>

    Mike Tanier @MikeTanier

    Bargain hunting for falling QBs: a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> tradition since 2022.

    Paul Kuharsky @PaulKuharskyNFL

    Malik Willis is currently QB3. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> likely to carry two.

    Emory Hunt @FBallGameplan

    Gonna be a fun camp battle between Levis and Willis.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    This is a bad day for Malik Willis. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    Vick 📅 @Vicksburgh

    They gave up on Malik Willis so fast

    Of course, it's always possible the Titans will let Tannehill go instead and allow the two young quarterbacks to battle it out.

    That wouldn't come with a financial penalty for the Titans, as Tannehill isn't owed any guaranteed money this upcoming season:

    Spotrac @spotrac

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> QB Contract Statuses<br><br>Ryan Tannehill<br>1 year, $27M ($0 guaranteed)<br><br>Malik Willis<br>3 years, $3.4M ($0 guaranteed)<br><br>Will Levis (pending)<br>4 years, $9.5M (est. $7M guaranteed)

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Wonder if Ryan Tannehill is a cut candidate now (and if he eventually ends up in Atlanta if that happens).

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Bucs, Falcons and Commanders should all call the Titans and try to trade for Tannehill. He can still play and would be an upgrade to what they have

    Football & Other F Words @FWordsPod

    While I have zero faith in Will Levis, I think the best thing is for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> to trade Tannehill now. Get picks. Start Levis and get to know what he is sooner rather than later so you can move on if needed.

    In other words, the Levis pick creates as many questions as answers.

    If the Titans want to try to compete in 2023, keeping Tannehill as the starter to mentor Levis for a year would make sense. It just likely would mean the end of Willis' very short-term stint in Tennessee.

    If the Titans are punting on 2023, however, trading or cutting Tannehill and letting Levis and Willis make their case to be the starter is more logical. Willis fumbled his first crack at the gig, throwing for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 50.8 percent of his passes in eight games (three starts). He also rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown.

    But he's also just 23. Some other team will give him a shot if the Titans punt this soon on his career.

    Regardless, one thing is certain—Levis will be in Tennessee's quarterback room next season. His slide has finally ended. It's just unclear whether Tannehill or Willis will be joining him.