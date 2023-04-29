NFL Fans Relieved as Titans End Will Levis' Draft Slide but Upset for Malik Willis

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Will Levis was one of the top storylines at the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday after he dropped out of the first round entirely.

He lasted all of two picks into the second round, however, as the Tennessee Titans ended his slide and found their heir apparent to Ryan Tannehill.

It was the second straight year the Titans ended a quarterback slide, as Malik Willis dropped into the third round before Tennessee picked him up.

Suffice it to say, Levis' slide ending and the continued presence of Willis—and what his future might look like in Tennessee—were the major storylines on NFL Twitter after the selection:

Of course, it's always possible the Titans will let Tannehill go instead and allow the two young quarterbacks to battle it out.

That wouldn't come with a financial penalty for the Titans, as Tannehill isn't owed any guaranteed money this upcoming season:

In other words, the Levis pick creates as many questions as answers.

If the Titans want to try to compete in 2023, keeping Tannehill as the starter to mentor Levis for a year would make sense. It just likely would mean the end of Willis' very short-term stint in Tennessee.

If the Titans are punting on 2023, however, trading or cutting Tannehill and letting Levis and Willis make their case to be the starter is more logical. Willis fumbled his first crack at the gig, throwing for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 50.8 percent of his passes in eight games (three starts). He also rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown.

But he's also just 23. Some other team will give him a shot if the Titans punt this soon on his career.

Regardless, one thing is certain—Levis will be in Tennessee's quarterback room next season. His slide has finally ended. It's just unclear whether Tannehill or Willis will be joining him.