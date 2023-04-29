NFL Fans Relieved as Titans End Will Levis' Draft Slide but Upset for Malik Willis

NFL Fans Relieved as Titans End Will Levis' Draft Slide but Upset for Malik WillisApril 29, 2023
Will Levis was one of the top storylines at the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday after he dropped out of the first round entirely.
He lasted all of two picks into the second round, however, as the Tennessee Titans ended his slide and found their heir apparent to Ryan Tannehill.
Here we go! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> have traded up to select... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kentucky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kentucky</a> QB Will Levis.<br><br>Terms of the trade: No. 33 and 81 for 41, 72 and 2024 3rd.
It was the second straight year the Titans ended a quarterback slide, as Malik Willis dropped into the third round before Tennessee picked him up.
Suffice it to say, Levis' slide ending and the continued presence of Willis—and what his future might look like in Tennessee—were the major storylines on NFL Twitter after the selection:
So the Kentucky quarterback's wait has come to an end. As we've said, Levis' meetings with the Titans went really well, and this has been widely seen a really good fit in a play-action-heavy offense.<br><br>A solid ending to a tough wait for Levis. <a href="https://t.co/PdctBoOftb">https://t.co/PdctBoOftb</a>
I like Will Levis' fit with the Titans. Will have good support with Derrick Henry and won't need to be rushed into action. Can take over for Ryan Tannehill full-time in 2024 if he can't beat the veteran in 2023.<br><br>Plus, they got Peter Skoronski to block for him. Big win.
Of course, it's always possible the Titans will let Tannehill go instead and allow the two young quarterbacks to battle it out.
That wouldn't come with a financial penalty for the Titans, as Tannehill isn't owed any guaranteed money this upcoming season:
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> QB Contract Statuses<br><br>Ryan Tannehill<br>1 year, $27M ($0 guaranteed)<br><br>Malik Willis<br>3 years, $3.4M ($0 guaranteed)<br><br>Will Levis (pending)<br>4 years, $9.5M (est. $7M guaranteed)
While I have zero faith in Will Levis, I think the best thing is for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> to trade Tannehill now. Get picks. Start Levis and get to know what he is sooner rather than later so you can move on if needed.
In other words, the Levis pick creates as many questions as answers.
If the Titans want to try to compete in 2023, keeping Tannehill as the starter to mentor Levis for a year would make sense. It just likely would mean the end of Willis' very short-term stint in Tennessee.
If the Titans are punting on 2023, however, trading or cutting Tannehill and letting Levis and Willis make their case to be the starter is more logical. Willis fumbled his first crack at the gig, throwing for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 50.8 percent of his passes in eight games (three starts). He also rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown.
But he's also just 23. Some other team will give him a shot if the Titans punt this soon on his career.
Regardless, one thing is certain—Levis will be in Tennessee's quarterback room next season. His slide has finally ended. It's just unclear whether Tannehill or Willis will be joining him.