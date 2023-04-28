Steelers Fans Celebrate Joey Porter Jr. Continuing Father's Legacy with Franchise

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers kept it in the family.

With the first pick of the second round, Pittsburgh went out and drafted Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is the son of longtime Steelers linebacker Joey Porter.

A Super Bowl champion with Pittsburgh, the elder Porter had a fantastic career in the Black and Yellow as the linebacker made five All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls.

And now his son will look to carry on that legacy for the foreseeable future.

Porter Jr. was seen as one of the top cornerback prospects in a draft class that is deep at the position and seemed to be a near lock to land in the first round. Luckily for the Steelers, they were able to stay put and still get their guy.

A three-year starter with the Nittany Lions, he was one of the best corners in the Big Ten. He helped lead Penn State to a Rose Bowl victory last season as he had 27 total tackles and 11 passes defended.

Steelers Twitter was hyped to have one of their own and another Porter back on the squad.

Porter Jr. was the fifth corner taken off the board. Devon Witherspoon, Emmanuel Forbes, Christian Gonzalez and Deonte Banks were all taken ahead of him in the first round.

But given his pedigree and production over the last few years, Steelers fans should be ecstatic that they were able to get him in the second round.