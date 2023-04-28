X

    Steelers Fans Celebrate Joey Porter Jr. Continuing Father's Legacy with Franchise

    Francisco RosaApril 28, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Steelers kept it in the family.

    With the first pick of the second round, Pittsburgh went out and drafted Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is the son of longtime Steelers linebacker Joey Porter.

    A Super Bowl champion with Pittsburgh, the elder Porter had a fantastic career in the Black and Yellow as the linebacker made five All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls.

    And now his son will look to carry on that legacy for the foreseeable future.

    Porter Jr. was seen as one of the top cornerback prospects in a draft class that is deep at the position and seemed to be a near lock to land in the first round. Luckily for the Steelers, they were able to stay put and still get their guy.

    A three-year starter with the Nittany Lions, he was one of the best corners in the Big Ten. He helped lead Penn State to a Rose Bowl victory last season as he had 27 total tackles and 11 passes defended.

    Steelers Twitter was hyped to have one of their own and another Porter back on the squad.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Steelers draft CB Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick 🔒<br><br>His father, Joey Porter, was drafted by Pittsburgh as well 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/eNfEGDLlXI">pic.twitter.com/eNfEGDLlXI</a>

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Joey Porter Jr. just belongs with the Steelers

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Joey Porter Jr. with his brother and dad after Super Bowl XL<br><br>Dreams come true ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/vADYzpsQBm">pic.twitter.com/vADYzpsQBm</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Despite the interest they received for the opening pick of the second round from other teams, the Steelers kept it and drafted Penn St. CB Joey Porter Jr.<br><br>Perfect. The next Porter in Pittsburgh.

    Ejay Pakingan @xejaypakingan

    Joey Porter Jr is the perfect pick for the Steelers

    Nick Farabaugh @FarabaughFB

    Joey Porter Jr makes a ton of sense. Yes, he has questions but this is a quality CB with physicality and length. Classic case to me of not overthinking this and simply not needing to do it. <br><br>He was the best CB on the board.

    vezbaylesss @vezfrfr

    Joey Porter Jr welcome home bro😮‍💨‼️‼️

    nick @DrewAllarSZN

    JOEY PORTER JR IS A STEELER THIS IS THE BEST DAY EVER

    Brandon @the_dowjones

    Joey Porter, Jr <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <a href="https://t.co/o8ChX0Tb4n">pic.twitter.com/o8ChX0Tb4n</a>

    Ross @RossInHouston

    Joey Porter Jr. was born a Steeler. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a>

    #KeepGoing🚶🏿‍♂️ @Slllick_

    Joey Porter Jr. to the Steelers was the most predictable pick in this draft

    Ryan Recker @RyanRecker

    Joey Porter Jr. is the highest the Steelers have selected a Penn State player since Franco Harris in 1972. With that in mind, Porter was selected at appropriately #32.

    Porter Jr. was the fifth corner taken off the board. Devon Witherspoon, Emmanuel Forbes, Christian Gonzalez and Deonte Banks were all taken ahead of him in the first round.

    But given his pedigree and production over the last few years, Steelers fans should be ecstatic that they were able to get him in the second round.