X

    Devin Hester, Full List of Players Revealed for 2023 NFL Draft Pick Announcements

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Devin Hester, former Chicago Bears player, cheers on the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    The NFL draft is all about future players entering the league, but some current and past players will have a moment in the spotlight Friday as well.

    The list of players who will announce draft picks during the second day of the event has been revealed, and it includes a number of notable names such as Devin Hester, A.J. Green, Fred Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Torry Holt:

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    The NFL will have former and active players announcing selections tonight.<br><br>Here's the full list: <a href="https://t.co/138Fx7BzwT">pic.twitter.com/138Fx7BzwT</a>

    While the first round generates most of the headlines, there are still plenty of marquee prospects available as teams and their representatives prepare to welcome them to the NFL.

    Will Levis headlines a list that also includes Joey Porter Jr., Hendon Hooker, Darnell Washington and Jalin Hyatt.

    Perhaps if they live up to expectations in their rookie seasons and beyond, they can reach a level of fame within their organizations where they are chosen to announce future draft picks.

    Devin Hester, Full List of Players Revealed for 2023 NFL Draft Pick Announcements
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon