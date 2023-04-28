Devin Hester, Full List of Players Revealed for 2023 NFL Draft Pick Announcements

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The NFL draft is all about future players entering the league, but some current and past players will have a moment in the spotlight Friday as well.

The list of players who will announce draft picks during the second day of the event has been revealed, and it includes a number of notable names such as Devin Hester, A.J. Green, Fred Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Torry Holt:

While the first round generates most of the headlines, there are still plenty of marquee prospects available as teams and their representatives prepare to welcome them to the NFL.

Will Levis headlines a list that also includes Joey Porter Jr., Hendon Hooker, Darnell Washington and Jalin Hyatt.

Perhaps if they live up to expectations in their rookie seasons and beyond, they can reach a level of fame within their organizations where they are chosen to announce future draft picks.