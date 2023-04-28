Jets Rumors: Jahmyr Gibbs Was Eyed at No. 15 Before Lions Selected Alabama RB

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions surprised many when they selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick, but they reportedly had to take him when they could if they were going to land him given interest elsewhere.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the New York Jets "had their eye on him at 15."

That would have precluded the Lions from waiting until their next choice at No. 18 to take Gibbs.

New York ended up selecting Iowa State pass-rusher Will McDonald IV, while Detroit added Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell with its second first-rounder. The selection of Gibbs also meant two running backs went in the top 12 after the Atlanta Falcons chose Texas' Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall.

Detroit initially had the No. 6 overall pick of the draft but traded that to the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona went with Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Tom Pelissero reported the Lions were so enamored with Gibbs that they would have been fine taking him with that sixth pick ahead of even Robinson:

It is somewhat jarring to see such interest that high in the draft given the nature of today's NFL where running backs are seen as more replaceable and not exactly early Round 1 targets like they were in the past. Thursday marked the first time that two running backs were taken in the top 20 since 2017 when Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey went fourth and eighth, respectively.

What's more, Detroit added David Montgomery on a three-year deal this offseason and also has D'Andre Swift on the roster.

That might not be the case for long, though, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported teams have called with trade interest for Swift in the aftermath of Round 1.

Montgomery and Swift both have proven track records in the NFL, but Gibbs' ceiling clearly intrigued the front office and coaching staff enough to take this chance. He was a versatile playmaker with Alabama who could catch the ball as a receiver and make plays as a traditional back, and that should help him see the field during his rookie season.

It was also enough for the Jets to be interested even though they already have Breece Hall and Michael Carter in the backfield.