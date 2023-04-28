Report: Raiders, Titans, Falcons Tried Trading Back into Round 1 amid Will Levis Fall

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

As Will Levis continues to wait for his name to be called in the 2023 NFL draft when the second round begins on Friday night, the list of potential landing spots might be known based on the teams that tried to trade back into the first round.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons were "desperately" trying to get another pick late in Round 1 on Thursday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.