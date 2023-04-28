Will Levis Reportedly Won't Attend Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft After 1st Round Slide

AP Photo/Doug Benc

If Kentucky quarterback Will Levis gets selected on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday night, he reportedly won't be there in person to see it happen.

According to Nick Roush of WXVW Sports Radio, Levis is planning to leave Kansas City before the draft resumes at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

Levis was a projected first-round pick and there was some thought that he would go in the top five, but he watched from the green room as every NFL team with a pick in the first round passed on him.

