Lance Zierlein NFL Mock Draft: Will Levis to Lions, Hendon Hooker to Vikings on Day 2

After three quarterbacks went in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein is expecting two more will come off the board during Day 2.

In his second-round mock draft, Zierlein has the Detroit Lions using the No. 55 overall pick to take Will Levis.

"This could be a difficult prospect to pass on at this spot of the draft," Zierlein wrote. "Levis' tape is uneven, but there is plenty of talent on display. In the second round, this makes sense."

Zierlein matched Hendon Hooker with the Minnesota Vikings with pick No. 87 overall in the third round.

Levis' fall was one of the biggest surprises from the first round. John McClain of SportsRadio610.com said on 107.5 The Fan earlier this week reports of the Houston Texans being indecisive with the No. 2 pick were incorrect and he believed they were going to take the Kentucky signal-caller.

The Texans wound up using that pick on C.J. Stroud and traded back up to get the No. 3 pick to select Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Lions have two picks on Friday before the 55th selection, but Zierlein gave them defensive tackle Keeanu Benton at No. 34 and wide receiver Josh Downs at No. 48.

Hooker was often linked to the Vikings as a potential first-round pick, despite being 25 and still recovering from a torn ACL suffered on Nov. 19. They took USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with pick No. 23.

Quarterback could be a position Minnesota looks to address on Day 2 of the draft. Kirk Cousins will turn 35 on Aug. 19 and is entering the final season of his contract.

Even though Hooker is an older player in the draft, he has NFL size, arm strength and was great at avoiding turnovers during his college career.