Bryce Young NFL Draft's 'Best Player' When You Watch the Tape, Panthers' Reich Says

New Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich seemingly had no doubts about the team's decision to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Discussing the move in an interview with Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official website, Reich said:

"It wasn't much convincing. You just watched the tape. There's a lot said about the size. At the end of the day, there are a lot of factors that go into it. But we're coaches; we're scouts. We watched the tape. And when you watch the tape, Bryce Young is the best player."

The Panthers seemed like a sure bet to take a quarterback when they traded up from No. 9 to No. 1 in a deal with the Chicago Bears last month, but it didn't become clear which signal-caller they would take until Young's name was announced.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson went second and fourth overall, respectively, and both were part of Carolina's evaluation process. Kentucky's Will Levis, who was not selected in the first round, was in the mix as well.

Reich recalled sitting in a meeting with Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and team scouts in February during which Fitterer asked which quarterback everyone would have "conviction" in taking if they traded up.

As Reich recalls, everyone unanimously went to bat for Young as the guy they would take first overall.

In terms of college production, Young was a cut above the other quarterbacks in the class, as he put up big numbers in two seasons as Alabama's starting quarterback and won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

He also led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game that season, meaning he is no stranger to the big stage.

The main concern with Young is his size, as he is one of the shortest and lightest quarterbacks to ever be selected in the first round at 5'10" and 204 pounds.

That has led to questions about whether Young can handle the beating that NFL quarterbacks take and the rigors of a 17-game season, but Reich and Co. seem unconcerned.

After cycling through numerous quarterbacks in recent years and failing to find a franchise guy, the Panthers seem to believe they finally have their man in Young.