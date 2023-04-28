C.J. Stroud Says Landing with Texans in 2023 NFL Draft Was 'Meant to Be'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Perhaps nobody had a bigger roller-coaster ride ahead of the 2023 NFL draft than C.J. Stroud, but the Ohio State quarterback is happy he landed with the Houston Texans.

"I know that it's meant to be," Stroud said, per Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press. "And I know that, with this franchise, it's going be something that I'm really going to take very, very seriously, and I'm going to work my tail off to get some wins."

Houston selected Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday and made him its franchise quarterback. That wasn't its only major move, as it also traded up to No. 3 to take Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The pairing forms the foundation of the team's rebuilding efforts after it went a combined 11-38-1 the past three seasons.

Stroud proved he can make every throw when he was with the Buckeyes, shined under the spotlight in the College Football Playoff against Georgia and doesn't seem bothered by the expectations of his new position.

"I don't believe in pressure," he said. "I think you either do it or you don't."