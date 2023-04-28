Jerry Jones: 'Who Gives a S--t?' Where Cowboys Ranked Mazi Smith on NFL Draft Board

Jerry Jones: 'Who Gives a S--t?' Where Cowboys Ranked Mazi Smith on NFL Draft BoardApril 28, 2023
Often at the NFL draft, owners, general managers and head coaches will rightly gush about their newly selected players and say things like, "We had him way higher on our board than where we drafted him, we're thrilled."
Often, it feels like a bit of a sham. A way to not make the drafted player feel like some sort of backup plan for the team. But Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a slightly different approach when asked where first-round pick Mazi Smith fell on their big board.
"Who gives a s--t?" he told reporters. "Really? We got him."
Jones and the Cowboys would later reveal that the defensive tackle was No. 14 on their board and that they only had 11 players with first-round grades. The Cowboys took him with the No. 26 overall pick.
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the decision makers had a "really good debate" when on the clock between Mazi Smith and a couple other big men. Mike McCarthy: "We think this is an excellent fit for us." Checks box of improving on early downs, McCarthy said. <a href="https://t.co/OS2FVN8u2y">pic.twitter.com/OS2FVN8u2y</a>
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on what Mike McCarthy said when walking out door last night: "Mazi." First round went as hoped. McCarthy said Mazi Smith has body type and play style the team targeted. Will McClay believes Smith can have more pass-rush success with stance adjustment.
He also noted that the Cowboys had Smith above any of the tight ends available after the Buffalo Bills jumped above them to No. 25 in a trade and selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Tight end is a position of need in Dallas.
Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN
The influence DC Dan Quinn has won in Dallas evident in team drafting DT Mazi Smith over TE Michael Mayer.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> allowed 129.3 Rush YPG (22nd) and 2.7 yards before contact per rush (21st). Dallas defensive tackles ranked 28th in interior Run Stop Win Rate last year (28.5%).
But the Cowboys seem to have gotten their man, and as far as Jones is concerned, it doesn't matter precisely where he fell on the big board.