Jerry Jones: 'Who Gives a S--t?' Where Cowboys Ranked Mazi Smith on NFL Draft Board

Often at the NFL draft, owners, general managers and head coaches will rightly gush about their newly selected players and say things like, "We had him way higher on our board than where we drafted him, we're thrilled."

Often, it feels like a bit of a sham. A way to not make the drafted player feel like some sort of backup plan for the team. But Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a slightly different approach when asked where first-round pick Mazi Smith fell on their big board.

"Who gives a s--t?" he told reporters. "Really? We got him."

Jones and the Cowboys would later reveal that the defensive tackle was No. 14 on their board and that they only had 11 players with first-round grades. The Cowboys took him with the No. 26 overall pick.

He also noted that the Cowboys had Smith above any of the tight ends available after the Buffalo Bills jumped above them to No. 25 in a trade and selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Tight end is a position of need in Dallas.

But the Cowboys seem to have gotten their man, and as far as Jones is concerned, it doesn't matter precisely where he fell on the big board.