    Fantasy Football Expert Analysis for Bijan Robinson, NFL Draft 2023 Day 1 Rookies

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bijan Robinson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    With the first round of the NFL draft in the books, it's time to talk fantasy football. Namely, to break down which of the offensive players selected on Thursday night will have an instant impact for fantasy players, and which rookies you should try to avoid.

    Let's get to it.

    Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    Let's not mince words—Robinson is immediately an RB1 option in fantasy. Yes, Tyler Allgeier rushed for over 1,000 yards last year as a rookie. No, you don't take a running back in the top 10 with the intent of saddling him in a running back committee.

    Robinson is going to eat. He might be a top-five option as a rookie.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    HOLY S--T, the Falcons took a RB in the TOP 10 🤯<br><br>Texas RB Bijan Robinson is going to Atlanta at No. 8 <a href="https://t.co/4PakxElbn2">pic.twitter.com/4PakxElbn2</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    BIJAN!! Easy top 5 RB upside right away for the Falcons new RB, Bijan Robinson. With the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFHappyHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFHappyHour</a> crew <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnorJRogers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorJRogers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/croucherJD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@croucherJD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSEdgeFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSEdgeFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/eLE21QgKOY">pic.twitter.com/eLE21QgKOY</a>

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Bijan Robinson goes to the RIGHT team. <br><br>Special talent. No dings in his game. Powerful between-the-tackles runner. Lead all college RBs in missed tackled forced in '22. Plus hands and pass pro. Will pay instant dividends in fantasy, reality, betting ... whatever.

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    Falcons RB Bijan Robinson 14-game projection:<br><br>287 carries, 1204 yards, 9 TDs<br><br>42 receptions, 310 yards, 2 TDs

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in Atlanta's backfield. Desmond Ridder isn't going to be asked to do too much.

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    My fantasy reaction: This was the best case-scenario for Bijan Robinson's fantasy value. Draft him early.<br><br>My real life reaction: Way too early to pick a running back.

    There will be question marks. Will Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson steal some touches? Will an Atlanta staff that hasn't utilized tight end Kyle Pitts to his full potential be too conservative with Robinson too?

    Maybe. But more than likely, Atlanta fell in love with him enough to make him a top-10 pick. That's very rare for the running back position these days. You don't allocate those types of resources to a running back unless you intend on making him a focal point of your offense.

    Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

    The Detroit Lions stunned the NFL world on Thursday night, selecting Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall. It wasn't only a surprise to see him go that high, but it also came as a shocker to see a team with D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery already on the roster go after a running back.

    It could mean that Swift is on the way out—you don't draft a running back at No. 12 just to sit him behind two other players. Gibbs should hit the ground running in Detroit and seems like a safe bet to at least have flex upside for fantasy players.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Bama RB Jahmyr Gibbs goes at No. 12 to the Lions<br><br>ANOTHER RB TAKEN IN THE TOP 15 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/gCfnm7M9xk">pic.twitter.com/gCfnm7M9xk</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    This much is clear. The Lions hate D'Andre Swift. Jahmyr Gibbs to Detroit isn't what we expected but he'll still have top 30 fantasy value this year. With the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFHappyHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFHappyHour</a> crew <a href="https://twitter.com/croucherJD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@croucherJD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnorJRogers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorJRogers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSEdgeFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSEdgeFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/68yNXPnCY0">pic.twitter.com/68yNXPnCY0</a>

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Gibbs' stock skyrocketed in recent days. <br><br>Drawn comps to Alvin Kamara. Elusiveness. Versatility. Blazing wheels. Likely 10-12 touch chunk gainer out of the gate who'll work in tandem wonderfully with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MandatoryMontgomery?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MandatoryMontgomery</a>.

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    A D'Andre Swift trade feels inevitable now...

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs 14-game 2023 projection: 162 carries, 714 yards, 6 TDs; 34 receptions, 267 yards, 1 TD, 176 FF pts <br><br>(assuming Swift remains...for now)

    Chris Burke @ChrisBurkeNFL

    I'm gonna like this pick more than pretty much anyone. Definitely get the criticisms of it, especially with Gonzalez sitting right there, but Gibbs is a top-20 player in this draft. Gibbs, Amon-Ra, Jameson is a crazy grouping. <a href="https://t.co/q1c45B1v8Z">https://t.co/q1c45B1v8Z</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Detroit Lions fans will LOVE Jahmyr Gibbs. He is a defenders worst nightmare when in space. The Lions will move him all around the field as a running back and a receiver because he is DYNAMITE with the ball in his hands.

    It was a surprising pick. It seems likely that Swift will be moved, however. If that happens, Gibbs could see his stock rise even higher to RB2 ranges. Consider this a situation worth monitoring.

    The Quarterbacks

    Generally speaking, it's both risky and unwise to trust a rookie quarterback from a fantasy perspective.

    Exactly one rookie quarterback in the past four seasons has finished top-10 in fantasy points: Justin Herbert in 2020, and he finished ninth.

    Yes, Bryce Young in Carolina and C.J. Stroud in Houston will likely be immediate starters. However, neither is in such a dynamic offense that you should expect them to be QB1 options immediately.

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Breaking down the impact of Bryce Young to Carolina with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFHappyHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFHappyHour</a> gang <a href="https://twitter.com/croucherJD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@croucherJD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnorJRogers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorJRogers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSEdgeFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSEdgeFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/8aLhZnH3SL">pic.twitter.com/8aLhZnH3SL</a>

    Establish The Run @EstablishTheRun

    "From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young is not going to be getting a ton of help in Carolina." <a href="https://t.co/srn3VAmyac">pic.twitter.com/srn3VAmyac</a>

    ESPN Fantasy Sports @ESPNFantasy

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/MikeClayNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeClayNFL</a>'s 2023 fantasy projection for Bryce Young 👀 <a href="https://t.co/EoAPSP9qNQ">pic.twitter.com/EoAPSP9qNQ</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    The Texans come to their senses and take C.J. Stroud. Breaking it down with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFHappyHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFHappyHour</a> crew <a href="https://twitter.com/croucherJD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@croucherJD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnorJRogers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorJRogers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSEdgeFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSEdgeFB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/lRQKIgM3HZ">pic.twitter.com/lRQKIgM3HZ</a>

    Matthew Betz @TheFantasyPT

    Best ball ADPs for notable rookies as we enter the NFL Draft<br><br>Bryce: QB22<br>Stroud: QB24<br>AR: QB25<br>Levis: QB33<br><br>Bijan: RB4<br>Gibbs: RB18<br>Charb: RB26<br><br>JSN: WR28<br>Addison: WR46<br>Zay: WR48<br>QJ: WR50<br>Hyatt: WR62<br><br>Mayer: TE21<br>Kincaid: TE23<br><br>Excited to see how landing spot changes things

    And then there's Anthony Richardson, who feels like more of a project than either Young or Stroud and may not see a ton of playing time in his first season.

    Mike Chappell @mchappell51

    Chris Ballard on Anthony Richardson. 'We drafted him for what he can be in the future.' <a href="https://t.co/QPD8aMxYcG">pic.twitter.com/QPD8aMxYcG</a>

    Obviously in dynasty leagues, all three players are very valuable. But in redraft leagues, make other plans.

    The Wide Receivers

    More in more in fantasy, rookie wideouts are making an impact. Still, it's hard to see any players on the level of a Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase or Garrett Wilson in this draft class.

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to be the third option in Seattle's passing attack behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Ditto for Quentin Johnson in Los Angeles behind Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

    Zay Flowers has big-time explosiveness, but the Baltimore Ravens have Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman already available for Lamar Jackson and like to run the ball quite a bit. And Jordan Addison will be getting Jefferson's scraps, though he has a greater path toward substantial targets than the other three rookie wideouts taken in the first round.

    Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio

    Jordan Addison is a great pick for the Vikings! He can play out wide, in the slot and I think will be a great number 2. He's a great route runner - going to remind some of Diggs there<br><br>For fantasy, this is the best WR landing spot of the four so far!

    Injuries could play a part, or one of the players could emerge as an immediate difference-maker. But for now, don't bank on any of them making the sort of instant impact of other recent rookie wideouts. This seems more likely to be a tame year for rookie wideouts in fantasy.

    Keep them in the WR4 mix instead.