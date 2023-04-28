Packers Fans Disappointed GB Passed on WR in 1st Round amid Jaxon Smith-Njigba Rumors

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Green Bay Packers are moving into the Jordan Love era after trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

But they are already giving him the same treatment they often afforded Rodgers, bypassing the wide receiver or tight end position in the first round to instead draft a defensive player. This year, it was Iowa edge-rusher Lukas Van Ness with the No. 13 overall pick.

Given the rumors that the Packers might target Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round to bolster a passing game that lost both Rodgers and wideout Allen Lazard this offseason, it wasn't a surprise that fans got their hopes up for some help at the position.

After all, it's been a long time since the Packers have addressed wideout in the first round of the draft.

But instead, Green Bay stuck with its usual script. And NFL Twitter wasn't surprised in the slightest:

The focus was the Packers' continued disinterest in addressing wideout in the first round despite a glaring need at the position, but a few caveats should be established in Green Bay's defense.

First, Van Ness is a solid selection at a premium position. He's notched 13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked him as the No. 14 overall player in this year's draft, calling him a "powerful defensive lineman with the versatility to stand up on the edge or slide inside and play over the guard" who has "ideal traits, and his best football is ahead of him."

So the Packers seemingly got a solid player—and at a position of need.

But also, Green Bay could address wideout later in the draft. And while fans were high on Smith-Njigba, the team might not have been. It could have other plans to come for wideout.

Regardless, the Packers need—absolutely, 100 percent need—to get Love more weapons if he is going to succeed. But as usual, it won't be happening in the first round.