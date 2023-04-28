X

    Steelers Credited by Twitter After Trading Up Ahead of Jets to Draft Broderick Jones

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 28, 2023

    Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up three spots to No. 14 with the New England Patriots to select Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

    Three offensive linemen went at No. 6 (Paris Johnson Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals), No. 10 (Darnell Wright to the Chicago Bears) and No. 11 (Peter Skoronski to the Tennessee Titans).

    In need of an offensive lineman, the Steelers dealt the No. 120 overall pick to the Pats to grab the last consensus Round 1 offensive lineman in Jones, who should start from Day 1. In the process, they leapfrogged No. 15 with the lineman-needy New York Jets sitting there.

    It was a shrewd move for Steelers general manager Omar Khan, who observed the situation at hand and made a decision to get his team a quality player at an invaluable position.

    This is clearly a positive development for the Steelers, who needed help protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett. Jones is highly thought of in some circles, with the 33rd Team notably ranking him second overall among all prospects.

    Here's a look at how Twitter analysts and experts viewed Khan's move.

    Steelers Credited by Twitter After Trading Up Ahead of Jets to Draft Broderick Jones
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    The Steelers jump the NY Jets for the last first-round caliber offensive tackle.<br><br>I like Broderick Jones to start Day 1 at left tackle. Mean, physical, long, athletic player.

    Chris Simms @CSimmsQB

    Steelers take Broderick Jones #14<br>They needed a tackle SO badly. <br>He's a road grader, will help open up some holes for Najee Harris.<br>He can play a little stiff, but his length and potential are the best of any OT in this draft.

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    Hidden cost of the Aaron Rodgers trade -- Jets lose out on a tackle they might have coveted, in Broderick Jones.

    Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> gave up exactly one fourth round pick to slide up and snag the tackle that will a) help protect Kenny Pickett and b) was the one the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> coveted. This is not your father's staid, methodical Steelers… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chasing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chasing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/aggressive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#aggressive</a>

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Everyone I touched base with knew the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> wanted an offensive lineman. <br><br>The problem with that is that every team that wanted an OL knew they had to jump <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJ</a> to get their guy. <br><br>That's exactly what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> just did.

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    Had the feeling Omar Khan was feeling like wheeling and dealing based on what he said at the pre-draft availability. He's been aggressive through free agency and isn't stopping now.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Pittsburgh selects <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Georgia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Georgia</a> OL Broderick Jones, the last top tackle on the board. They leap the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> to do It. <a href="https://t.co/oXWHz5GPdA">https://t.co/oXWHz5GPdA</a>

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    The Jets…<br><br>-Telling everyone how much they love Broderick Jones<br><br>-Including pick swap with Packers in Rodgers trade so they're behind division rivals<br><br>-Allow Steelers to leap them<br><br>-Reaching for Will McDonald<br><br>…is why they're the Jets.

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Najee Harris is going to love running behind Broderick Jones.

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    RD 1 | PK 14 - Steelers: Broderick Jones OT, Georgia<br><br>Jones earned the 3rd-highest athleticism score (85) among offensive tackles after running a 4.97-second forty yard dash, the fastest of any offensive lineman at this year's combine. <a href="https://t.co/0gdovDhb7Q">pic.twitter.com/0gdovDhb7Q</a>

    Jones joins a Steelers team that hasn't posted a losing season in 19 years.