Steelers Credited by Twitter After Trading Up Ahead of Jets to Draft Broderick Jones

Steelers Credited by Twitter After Trading Up Ahead of Jets to Draft Broderick JonesApril 28, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up three spots to No. 14 with the New England Patriots to select Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Three offensive linemen went at No. 6 (Paris Johnson Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals), No. 10 (Darnell Wright to the Chicago Bears) and No. 11 (Peter Skoronski to the Tennessee Titans).
In need of an offensive lineman, the Steelers dealt the No. 120 overall pick to the Pats to grab the last consensus Round 1 offensive lineman in Jones, who should start from Day 1. In the process, they leapfrogged No. 15 with the lineman-needy New York Jets sitting there.
It was a shrewd move for Steelers general manager Omar Khan, who observed the situation at hand and made a decision to get his team a quality player at an invaluable position.
This is clearly a positive development for the Steelers, who needed help protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett. Jones is highly thought of in some circles, with the 33rd Team notably ranking him second overall among all prospects.
Here's a look at how Twitter analysts and experts viewed Khan's move.
Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> gave up exactly one fourth round pick to slide up and snag the tackle that will a) help protect Kenny Pickett and b) was the one the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> coveted. This is not your father's staid, methodical Steelers… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chasing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chasing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/aggressive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#aggressive</a>
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
Everyone I touched base with knew the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> wanted an offensive lineman. <br><br>The problem with that is that every team that wanted an OL knew they had to jump <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJ</a> to get their guy. <br><br>That's exactly what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> just did.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Pittsburgh selects <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Georgia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Georgia</a> OL Broderick Jones, the last top tackle on the board. They leap the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> to do It. <a href="https://t.co/oXWHz5GPdA">https://t.co/oXWHz5GPdA</a>
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
RD 1 | PK 14 - Steelers: Broderick Jones OT, Georgia<br><br>Jones earned the 3rd-highest athleticism score (85) among offensive tackles after running a 4.97-second forty yard dash, the fastest of any offensive lineman at this year's combine. <a href="https://t.co/0gdovDhb7Q">pic.twitter.com/0gdovDhb7Q</a>
Jones joins a Steelers team that hasn't posted a losing season in 19 years.