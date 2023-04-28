Steelers Credited by Twitter After Trading Up Ahead of Jets to Draft Broderick Jones

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up three spots to No. 14 with the New England Patriots to select Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Three offensive linemen went at No. 6 (Paris Johnson Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals), No. 10 (Darnell Wright to the Chicago Bears) and No. 11 (Peter Skoronski to the Tennessee Titans).

In need of an offensive lineman, the Steelers dealt the No. 120 overall pick to the Pats to grab the last consensus Round 1 offensive lineman in Jones, who should start from Day 1. In the process, they leapfrogged No. 15 with the lineman-needy New York Jets sitting there.

It was a shrewd move for Steelers general manager Omar Khan, who observed the situation at hand and made a decision to get his team a quality player at an invaluable position.

This is clearly a positive development for the Steelers, who needed help protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett. Jones is highly thought of in some circles, with the 33rd Team notably ranking him second overall among all prospects.

Here's a look at how Twitter analysts and experts viewed Khan's move.

Jones joins a Steelers team that hasn't posted a losing season in 19 years.