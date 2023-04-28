X

    Rangers Criticized by Twitter for Shutout Loss to Devils in NHL Playoffs Game 5

    Julia StumbaughApril 28, 2023

    NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 27: Timo Meier #96 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates a second period goal by Erik Haula #56 against Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers in Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on April 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    The New York Rangers are one game away from elimination—or one game away from tying the first-round series, depending on your level of optimism.

    After the New Jersey Devils shut out the Rangers 4-0 on April 27 in a crushing Game 5, that optimism seemed to be at a season-long low in New York. The Devils lead the series, 3-2.

    The Rangers have now been held to two goals in their last three games.

    Tony @TheGr8Tony

    The most infuriating part about all of this with the Rangers is this was supposed to be the year they took the next step.

    Brandon @brcohen04

    should the Rangers lose this series, which I will admit I fully expect them to at this point, it will be the most disappointing performance in the playoffs of any team I've rooted for in any sport ever. 100% serious.

    Pete @artic_orange

    I think the Rangers have checked out. The Devils are hungrier, skating and putting pucks on net. The Rangers don't seem to care. While coaching is part of it, these players know how to play. We'll see what this team is made of come Saturday when they have to win it or go home.

    The David Wright @satelittecastle

    Could be the most pathetic string of playoff hockey games ever by the Rangers

    Madyson @Majorleaguemadd

    goodnight turning the Rangers game off. Let's go Knicks. They actually play with heart.

    New Jersey's Ondrej Palat opened scoring in the first 39 seconds after the Rangers' structure crumbled around a defensive-zone faceoff.

    The Devils goals kept coming. Erik Haula converted on a power play. Dawson Mercer tallied on a shorthanded odd-man rush. Haula scored again, seconds after the Rangers pulled their goaltender in a desperate bid with five minutes left.

    In the end, New Jersey nearly doubled New York's shot total, 43 to 23.

    The Rangers appeared to get increasingly frustrated throughout the third period, but despite several scraps, New York struggled to get out of its own zone as the minutes ticked down in the final frame.

    Joe Fortunato @JoeFortunatoBSB

    Down 3-0 in a must win Game 5 the Devils are outshooting the Rangers 14-1 in the third. That's a joke.

    Ian Livingston Brooking @livingstonway

    Absolutely no fight in this rangers team right now…

    Brendan Azoff @AzoffBrendan

    Rangers have lost every loose puck on the draws. Just no effort at all.

    MBromby1 @MBromby1

    That was as dominant a playoff win for the Devils as one could expect. Skated the Rangers out of the Rock in the third.

    Noonan @the_real_dgraz

    The most apparent thing to me watching this series - the rangers need to get faster. They need better skaters. They've got way too many slow guys that can't skate with these quicker teams. On both offense and defense

    As the Prudential Center shook with mocking "Igor" chants from Devils fans, Rangers fans defended their goaltender. Igor Shesterkin has made 85 saves on 96 shots for a .924 save percentage throughout the Rangers' last three losses.

    Seán Hartnett @SeanLikesSports

    Shesterkin is so frustrated with the Rangers' stagnant offense that he's shooting pucks on goal himself.

    x - Chris (KANE-TRAIN INBOUND) @nypaingers

    Someone hand the keys of the franchise to Igor Shesterkin, only one to show up tonight yet again

    Jordo @Jordo_13

    This is not Igor Shesterkin's fault. Rangers have no energy and no offense. 0 chances. It's pathetic

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    Akira Schmid saved 2.46 goals above expected, per <a href="https://twitter.com/NatStatTrick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NatStatTrick</a>. <br><br>Despite allowing three goals against, it was still a quality start for Igor Shesterkin who was above average with a GSAx of .89. Shows how much of a problem the play was in front of him.

    The Rangers face the Devils again for Game 6 at Madison Garden on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. New York's historically dangerous scorers like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane will look to get the Rangers' offense back on track as they fight to regain the dominance Rangers fans saw in Games 1 and 2.

    That will not be easy against the Devils, who looked every inch the faster and younger team during Thursday night's shutout loss.