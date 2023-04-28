Bijan Robinson Draft Pick Has NFL Twitter Hyping Up Falcons' 'Scary' Offense

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Bijan Robinson became the first running back to be picked in the top 10 in the NFL draft since the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley in 2018 when the Atlanta Falcons selected the Texas superstar eighth overall Thursday.

Robinson and the Falcons were widely connected in the weeks, days and hours leading up to the draft, and that's exactly what happened as Atlanta got a player to build its offense around.

The Falcons are clearly committed to establishing the run. Per FF Today, they ran the ball at the second-highest percentage (57.4) in 2022, trailing only the Chicago Bears. No other team ran 52 percent of the time.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta's fifth-round pick in 2022, emerged to rush for 1,035 yards. Allgeier still figures to remain a big part of Arthur Smith's offense, as Robinson is perceived as a versatile weapon who can run and catch the football and line up anywhere on the field.

However, Robinson will likely be the straw who stirs the drink. The Doak Walker Award winner dominated with 1,894 total yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022. He was remarkably efficient with 6.3 yards per carry and averaged 13.4 yards per reception in his three seasons.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department loved Robinson, ranking him fourth overall on its final big board.

And now he's a Falcon as Atlanta looks to rise up in the NFC South.

Experts and analysts on Twitter offered their takes on the choice.

Robinson joins a stacked offense that now features three top-eight picks at the skill positions with wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts.