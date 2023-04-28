X

    Bijan Robinson Draft Pick Has NFL Twitter Hyping Up Falcons' 'Scary' Offense

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 28, 2023

    Texas running back Bijan Robinson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    Bijan Robinson became the first running back to be picked in the top 10 in the NFL draft since the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley in 2018 when the Atlanta Falcons selected the Texas superstar eighth overall Thursday.

    Robinson and the Falcons were widely connected in the weeks, days and hours leading up to the draft, and that's exactly what happened as Atlanta got a player to build its offense around.

    The Falcons are clearly committed to establishing the run. Per FF Today, they ran the ball at the second-highest percentage (57.4) in 2022, trailing only the Chicago Bears. No other team ran 52 percent of the time.

    Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta's fifth-round pick in 2022, emerged to rush for 1,035 yards. Allgeier still figures to remain a big part of Arthur Smith's offense, as Robinson is perceived as a versatile weapon who can run and catch the football and line up anywhere on the field.

    However, Robinson will likely be the straw who stirs the drink. The Doak Walker Award winner dominated with 1,894 total yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022. He was remarkably efficient with 6.3 yards per carry and averaged 13.4 yards per reception in his three seasons.

    The B/R NFL Scouting Department loved Robinson, ranking him fourth overall on its final big board.

    And now he's a Falcon as Atlanta looks to rise up in the NFC South.

    Experts and analysts on Twitter offered their takes on the choice.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    They did it: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a> are taking Texas RB Bijan Robinson at No. 8. <br><br>Bijan Robinson is joining Drake London and Kyle Pitts in Atlanta's offense. Holy smokes.

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Bijan Robinson is a top-10 player in this draft. <br><br>Kyle Pitts, Drake London and now Robinson -- second-year QB Desmond Ridder certainly won't lack for options.

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    What a scary offense the Falcons are going to have. Kyle Pitts. Drake London. Tyler Allgeier. Bijan Robinson.

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    The Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson. The Falcons did something well. <a href="https://t.co/5EBLFvnT4o">pic.twitter.com/5EBLFvnT4o</a>

    Maria Martin @Ria_Martin

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a> have selected Texas RB Bijan Robinson at 8 overall. Bijan becomes the first offensive <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texas</a> player to be selected in the 1st round since Vince Young in 2006.<br>This guy is going to be a monster in this offense. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiseUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiseUp</a>

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    Best player in the draft 👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/GIPuaC2kzW">https://t.co/GIPuaC2kzW</a>

    Rick Kamla @RickKamlaSports

    I wanted JSN, but <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a> got a BIG-TIME talent in Bijan Robinson. Great pick. Can't miss monster. Tells me Cordarrelle Patterson will spend more time at WR this season.

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in Atlanta's backfield. Desmond Ridder isn't going to be asked to do too much.

    Chris Simms @CSimmsQB

    Falcons take Bijan Robinson #8<br>He can do everything you want, one of the 5 best players in this draft.<br>Arthur Smith needs to win RIGHT NOW, and this is the guy that can change your team this moment.<br>They're giving Desmond Ridder all the help he can get.

    Matt Bowen @MattBowen41

    RB Bijan Robinson to ATL…<br><br>Best overall prospect in the draft class. All-purpose playmaker. Can produce in any game situation. Pass catching ability at multiple levels of the field. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a>

    Robinson joins a stacked offense that now features three top-eight picks at the skill positions with wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts.