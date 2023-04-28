X

    Anthony Richardson to Shane Steichen's Colts Praised as 'Dream Pairing' on Twitter

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Anthony Richardson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts swung for the fences with a high-risk, high-reward selection with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

    Indianapolis chose Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, giving new head coach Shane Steichen a highly skilled player to work with as he builds his offense.

    Twitter loved the pairing:

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Steichen + Richardson is a dream coach QB pairing

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    An electric edit for an electric player <br><br>Anthony Richardson is a COLT <a href="https://t.co/bgkIyNDfwP">pic.twitter.com/bgkIyNDfwP</a>

    Sergio M Quintero @SergioMQuintero

    Shane Steichen coached Jalen Hurts, going with Richardson makes sense.

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    Shane Steichen working with Anthony Richardson could be real fun. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> swing for the fences on this one.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Two clues that Indy could go this way ...<br><br>1) Colts coach Shane Steichen's template with Jalen Hurts would work with Anthony Richardson developmentally.<br><br>2) Colts GM Chris Ballard (who helped the Chiefs earmark Pat Mahomes) is a notoriously traits-happy scout. <a href="https://t.co/mzzzuFqVET">https://t.co/mzzzuFqVET</a>

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    Shane Steichen can adapt his offense to the strengths of his QB is a tremendous skill. He's also a really great play caller. Like a really great play caller to go along with that.

    Adam Caplan @caplannfl

    ...and it's a fun one. Love it. Looking forward to seeing Steichen working with him. <a href="https://t.co/6Ia9qQu02K">https://t.co/6Ia9qQu02K</a>

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    Shane Steichen with Anthony Richardson?! Oh absolutely hell yes, Colts.

    Troy Renck @TroyRenck

    Coach Steichen worked magic with Jalen Hurts. Now he gets Anthony Richardson. But Hurts had played a lot more football. And was more polished. Richardson is best QB athlete -- size and arm strength -- since Cam Newton. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Denver7?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Denver7</a>

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Steichen saw what it was like to have a QB who could run in Hurts and never wants to go back.<br><br>He's got the development template from the last 2 years. ✅

    Zak Keefer @zkeefer

    Time will tell, but I love the gamble: This is the Colts betting on Shane Steichen's ability to develop a young quarterback. Richardson is just 20 years old and has so much ahead of him.

    The King Of Colts👑 @ShaadMcGinnis

    Anthony Richardson + Shane Steichen = A Bright Future!!!

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Stunner: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> take <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Florida?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Florida</a> QB Anthony Richardson, their new franchise QB at No. 4.<br><br>Can Shane Steichen do what he did with Jalen Hurts?

    Steichen was the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles the past two years and helped mold Jalen Hurts into one of the best signal-callers in the league. Richardson will surely need some work considering he completed just 53.8 percent of his passes in his final collegiate season, but the track record is there for his coach.

    Even with the accuracy concerns, Richardson brings a sky-high ceiling to the table with his combination of athleticism and a big arm.

    Defenses having to deal with read-option looks when he shares the backfield with Jonathan Taylor will have their hands full, and the presence of a star running back can help take the pressure off the rookie's shoulders if Indianapolis can control the clock and stay ahead of the chains.

    Let the Richardson era begin in Indianapolis.

