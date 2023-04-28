Anthony Richardson to Shane Steichen's Colts Praised as 'Dream Pairing' on Twitter

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts swung for the fences with a high-risk, high-reward selection with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Indianapolis chose Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, giving new head coach Shane Steichen a highly skilled player to work with as he builds his offense.

Twitter loved the pairing:

Steichen was the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles the past two years and helped mold Jalen Hurts into one of the best signal-callers in the league. Richardson will surely need some work considering he completed just 53.8 percent of his passes in his final collegiate season, but the track record is there for his coach.

Even with the accuracy concerns, Richardson brings a sky-high ceiling to the table with his combination of athleticism and a big arm.

Defenses having to deal with read-option looks when he shares the backfield with Jonathan Taylor will have their hands full, and the presence of a star running back can help take the pressure off the rookie's shoulders if Indianapolis can control the clock and stay ahead of the chains.

Let the Richardson era begin in Indianapolis.