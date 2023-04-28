Anthony Richardson to Shane Steichen's Colts Praised as 'Dream Pairing' on Twitter

Anthony Richardson to Shane Steichen's Colts Praised as 'Dream Pairing' on TwitterApril 28, 2023
The Indianapolis Colts swung for the fences with a high-risk, high-reward selection with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.
Indianapolis chose Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, giving new head coach Shane Steichen a highly skilled player to work with as he builds his offense.
Twitter loved the pairing:
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Two clues that Indy could go this way ...<br><br>1) Colts coach Shane Steichen's template with Jalen Hurts would work with Anthony Richardson developmentally.<br><br>2) Colts GM Chris Ballard (who helped the Chiefs earmark Pat Mahomes) is a notoriously traits-happy scout. <a href="https://t.co/mzzzuFqVET">https://t.co/mzzzuFqVET</a>
Troy Renck @TroyRenck
Coach Steichen worked magic with Jalen Hurts. Now he gets Anthony Richardson. But Hurts had played a lot more football. And was more polished. Richardson is best QB athlete -- size and arm strength -- since Cam Newton. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Denver7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Denver7</a>
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Stunner: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> take <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Florida?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Florida</a> QB Anthony Richardson, their new franchise QB at No. 4.<br><br>Can Shane Steichen do what he did with Jalen Hurts?
Steichen was the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles the past two years and helped mold Jalen Hurts into one of the best signal-callers in the league. Richardson will surely need some work considering he completed just 53.8 percent of his passes in his final collegiate season, but the track record is there for his coach.
Even with the accuracy concerns, Richardson brings a sky-high ceiling to the table with his combination of athleticism and a big arm.
Defenses having to deal with read-option looks when he shares the backfield with Jonathan Taylor will have their hands full, and the presence of a star running back can help take the pressure off the rookie's shoulders if Indianapolis can control the clock and stay ahead of the chains.
Let the Richardson era begin in Indianapolis.