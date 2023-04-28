Police: Woman Hospitalized After Being Found in NHL's Valeri Nichushkin's Hotel Room

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

A woman who was in the Seattle hotel room of Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was taken to the hospital because a team doctor determined she was too intoxicated to leave in a taxi.

Bennett Durando of the Denver Post cited a report from the Seattle Police Department and noted this occurred Saturday afternoon, the same day the Avalanche were in the city to face the Kraken in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Nichushkin did not play in that game and hasn't taken the ice for the team since Game 2.

Avalanche employees found the woman during a room check at the hotel.

The police report said the woman told authorities she was born in Ukraine, from Russia and "should never have come to the United States and that some guy took her passport and that he was a bad person."

A Seattle Police Department spokesperson said there is no criminal investigation, while Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said discipline and legal issues are not the reason Nichushkin has been away from the team.

The forward appeared in the first two contests of the series and scored a goal in Colorado's Game 2 win. He played 53 games during the regular season.

The Kraken lead 3-2 and will have the opportunity to close out the series on their home ice in Friday's Game 6.