Bijan Robinson Talks Up Falcons' 'Really Good' Offense: 'I Just Want to Be a Piece'

The Falcons' offense got itself a new heavy hitter Thursday night as they drafted superstar running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson, who was taken at No. 8 overall, joins a unit that has several talented, young pieces in quarterback Desmond Ridder, receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. He'll be a huge boost for coach Arthur Smith and is excited to continue adding to the young core.

"The offense is really good with really good talent. I just want to be a piece in that offense, man," Robinson said after being drafted.

