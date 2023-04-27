Atlanta's Big Hat Home Run Celebration Halted by MLB After Complaint from New Era

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

A Major League Baseball sponsor has put a stop to one of the best home run celebrations in the sport.

Atlanta confirmed to WSB-TV's Alison Mastrangelo that MLB informed them they could no longer use an oversized hat during games following a request from New Era.

The hat debuted April 11 when Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies were seen wearing it after hitting homers against the Cincinnati Reds.

The hat was getting a lot of run, as Atlanta ranks third in MLB with 40 long balls.

More Than Sports, a sports memorabilia collector, reportedly gave the hat to the team during the first weekend of the season.

A tweet from More Than Sports noted New Era "called and shut it down."

New Era has been the exclusive supplier of on-field hats for MLB since 1993. MLB with the NFL and NBA bought a minority ownership share of the company in August.

Even though Atlanta's big hat celebration is no more, fans can take comfort in knowing the Baltimore Orioles' homer hose—or dong bong—still exists.