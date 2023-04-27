Rapoport: Anthony Richardson Could Drop Out of Top 10 If Colts Pass in NFL Draft

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida star Anthony Richardson might be waiting a bit to hear his name called Thursday in the 2023 NFL draft.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Richardson could go as high as No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts. Should the Colts pass on him, though, he might fall out of the top 10 altogether. Rapoport cited the Seattle Seahawks at No. 20 or the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 as landing spots in that scenario.

Richardson has the highest ceiling of any QB prospect this year. He's 6'4" and 244 pounds, possesses a powerful right arm, and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It's not a stretch to say the sophomore would be the best quarterback in the NFL if he can fulfill his potential. Bleacher Report NFL scout Derrik Klassen made the comparison to 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Richardson is also a work in progress. He started just one full season for the Gators, a year that saw him complete 53.8 percent of his passes and throw nine interceptions in 327 attempts.

Just because Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen grew into an elite QB after a nondescript college career doesn't mean everybody with his profile can.

If you draft Richardson, then you're probably looking at limited short-term returns and possibly a redshirt year. Not every franchise will have that kind of patience or have the confidence everything can align for him to maximize his immense skill set.

Still, you'd be foolish not to bet on his upside if you were the Seahawks or Vikings picking in the back half of the first round.