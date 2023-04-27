NFL Coach: Quentin Johnston Best WR in Draft; Similar to Mike Evans, Christian Watson

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

TCU's Quentin Johnston may not be the first wide receiver taken in the 2023 NFL draft, but at least one coach believes he's the best.

An anonymous wide receivers coach told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman:

"Johnston would be the first guy I'd take because there are just not really any bigger receivers coming out this year. There're a lot of smaller guys. I was really impressed with some of the things I've seen him do on film. Watch him in the Michigan game. His run-after-the-catch ability is rare for a guy that's almost 6-3, 210. He is able to make people miss, and he's so fluid when he does it as opposed to a lot of start-stop. His hands are suspect.

That's the big question with him, but you do see a lot of catches away from his body. He's a lot like (Green Bay's) Christian Watson. I think he's also got some Mike Evans-type qualities without the really elite post-up skills."

Johnston emerged as a breakout star last season at TCU, recording 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. The combination of his 6'3" frame and 40.5-inch vertical will make him an instant deep-ball and red-zone target.

It's expected Johnston will compete to be the third receiver taken in the draft after Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers.