    Jalen Carter to Eagles, Anthony Richardson to Ravens in Lance Zierlein NFL Mock Draft

    Adam WellsApril 27, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 03: Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs in action against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Hours away from the start of the 2023 NFL draft, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has released his final predictions for the first round.

    In his fourth mock draft of the evaluation season, Zierlein has the Philadelphia Eagles trading up two spots to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 8 overall.

    But the biggest surprise in Zierlein's projection is Anthony Richardson falling to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22 overall:

    "Oh yes I did! It just doesn't feel like the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are going to find a long-term solution here. If that is indeed the case, why not add the talented dual-threat quarterback and allow the leadership of Baltimore's coaching staff and locker room to help bring him along slowly, giving him the best chance to reach his ceiling?"

