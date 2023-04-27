Texans GM: C.J. Stroud Sharing Deshaun Watson's Agent Won't Impact HOU's Decision

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio is squashing the rumors that the agent connection between C.J. Stroud and Deshaun Watson would prevent the team from selecting the Ohio State quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Caserio said David Mulugheta, the agent for Watson, representing Stroud is "not a factor at all" in their decision-making process.

