Drew Maggi on MLB Debut with Pirates After 13 Years in Minors: 'This Is Unbelievable'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

After spending 13 years in the minor leagues, 33-year-old infielder Drew Maggi finally made his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Per ESPN, Maggi said the following regarding his long-awaited opportunity at the MLB level in an on-field interview after the game:

"I really can't [put it into words]. I can't explain how I was feeling in the (batter's) box. I didn't even know what to do. You guys were cheering me on. I don't know, I never expected that. Through the journey, I thought I'd make my debut and it would be a normal at bat. Obviously special, but the crowd cheering my name, I got my parents here, my three brothers, a sister back at home. I mean, this is unbelievable. Thank you, everybody."

Maggi had only one at-bat in Pittsburgh's 8-1 home win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it included a pitch clock violation followed by a strikeout.

During his interview, Maggi cracked a joke, saying: "It's the best strikeout I ever had."

On Thursday, Maggi will get his first career MLB start, manning third base for the Pirates, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

Maggi, who was a 15th-round draft pick by the Pirates in 2010, played in 1,155 minor league games before finally getting his shot in the majors. In those 13 minor league campaigns, Maggi has hit .254 with 45 home runs, 354 RBI, 589 runs scored and 222 stolen bases.

The Pirates called Maggi up to the big leagues when star outfielder Bryan Reynolds was placed on the bereavement list, paving the way for him to get his first at-bat in the majors.

Maggi was called up to the majors once before with the Minnesota Twins in 2019, but he did not appear in a game.

It is unclear if the Pirates plan to keep Maggi on the big league roster long-term. But if he does get sent back down to the minors, he could have another opportunity to get called up later in the season when the roster expands slightly.

As someone with speed who can play nearly every position, Maggi could be valuable as a utility player.

The Pirates are also off to a surprisingly strong start, as they are in first place in the National League Central at 17-8. If they keep it up, they could be battling for a playoff spot later in the season.