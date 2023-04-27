Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 Mock Draft: Notable Picks from ESPN Expert's Final Predictions

AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his final 2023 NFL mock draft Thursday morning before the commencement of the first round of the draft on Thursday night, and it featured Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at the top.

In addition to Young going first overall to the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers, Kiper's top 10 was as follows:

1. Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

3. Tennessee Titans (projected trade with ARI) - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4. Indianapolis Colts - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

6. Detroit Lions - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

7. Las Vegas Raiders - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

8. Atlanta Falcons - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

9. Chicago Bears - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

10. Philadelphia Eagles - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

In addition to three quarterbacks getting taken in the top four picks, Kiper had five quarterbacks selected in the first round overall, as he projected the Minnesota Vikings to move up from No. 23 to No. 15 to select Florida's Anthony Richardson and the Houston Texans to move back into the first round at No. 30 overall to take Tennessee's Hendon Hooker.