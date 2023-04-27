Peter Schrager 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: C.J. Stroud to Titans, Will Levis to Colts

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bryce Young seems increasingly locked in as the Carolina Panthers' selection at No. 1 overall, but absolutely nothing else seems certain as the 2023 NFL draft approaches.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network made his final attempt at mocking how the first round will play out Thursday, with Will Anderson Jr. going No. 2 to the Houston Texans followed by the Tennessee Titans trading up to No. 3 for C.J. Stroud. The Indianapolis Colts then took Will Levis with the No. 4 spot—a move that's been increasingly rumored—while Jalen Carter rounded out the top five by heading to Seattle.

As many as four quarterbacks could wind up going in the top 10, but no one seems to know the order or what team will pull the trigger on a franchise signal-caller. The Texans seemed like a mortal lock to select a quarterback throughout the draft process, but winds have shifted in recent weeks. It now looks more likely Houston will choose to punt the franchise quarterback question for another season and take either Anderson or Tyree Wilson.

The Arizona Cardinals then become an interesting team at No. 3 given they already have Kyler Murray in place and have needs across their roster. They may benefit from a team like Tennessee that's desperate to trade up ahead of the division-rival Colts, who appear to be the strongest bet besides Carolina to take a quarterback in the top five.

Indianapolis has not had the same quarterback lead the team in passing in consecutive seasons since 2015 and 2016. Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in 2019 threw a massive wrench into plans, and it's clear ownership wants to change the trajectory of the franchise.

Levis is one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in this class, but his Josh Allen-esque physical traits are going to be too much to pass up for one team high in this draft.

Anthony Richardson is another massive boom-or-bust talent who found himself dropping all the way to the Seahawks at No. 12 in Schrager's mock draft. In this scenario, Seattle made a trade with the Texans to move up and nab the Florida product.