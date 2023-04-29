Chamarri Conner NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' S

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0''

WEIGHT: 202

HAND: 9''

ARM: 31 3/8''

WINGSPAN: 76 1/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.51

3-CONE: 6.91

SHUTTLE: 4.30

VERTICAL: 40.5''

BROAD: 10'5"

POSITIVES

— Above-average deep speed with good closing speed.

— Willing tackler who closes ground quickly on ball-carriers.

— Good ball skills to locate and play the ball in coverage. Uses length to his advantage.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average body control. Lacks desired movement skills at times.

— Can play slow at times. Can be slow processing and reacting to what he sees.

— Poor open-field tackling. Puts himself in poor positions with leverage and isn't athletic enough to recover.

— Aggressive in press but too handsy and only displays average footwork.

2022 STATISTICS

—10 games, 38 solo tackles, 67 total tackles, 2 TFL, 2 PBU

NOTES

DOB: 07/11/2000

47 starts

OVERALL

Chamarri Conner is a seasoned player from Virginia Tech, compiling 47 starts, four interceptions, 23 passes defended, four forced fumbles and over 300 total tackles in his career. He is a versatile player with experience in big nickel and true safety roles as well as lining up over slot tight ends. Conner is an above-average safety prospect in terms of size, speed and overall athletic ability, making him an intriguing late-round prospect.

In the pass game, Conner uses his length and athleticism to consistently play the ball. He shows above average change in direction and is able to close on receivers using his speed. Conner shows hesitancy in coverage, not making explosive breaks or demonstrating elite range, leading to deep-ball opportunities. In press coverage, he can be aggressive and use his length to take on receivers or tight ends, but his footwork is average, leading to a tendency to grab.

Conner shows good closing speed in the run game. He is able to key and diagnose the run quickly and close with speed and power. He shows a willingness to attach at the point of attack and fight through blockers. Conner is an average tackler in the open field, leading to big-play opportunities at the second level for opposing offenses.

Conner is a versatile player, showing skill sets that would translate to a strong safety that will be active in run support and be able to cover tight ends or larger receivers. Conner can set the edge in the run game, fight through blocks and close on the run with speed. His inability to tackle in open space and average footwork in coverage will hurt his ability to be reliable in coverage against NFL receiving tight ends and receivers. Conner projects to add depth to a safety room, adding size and a willingness to contribute against the run.

GRADE: 5.3 (Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential)

OVERALL RANK: 285

POSITION RANK: S25

PRO COMPARISON: Donovan WIlson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings