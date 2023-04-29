Jay Ward NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' S

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 188

HAND: 8 1/4"

ARM: 32 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 76 7/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.55

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 11'0"

POSITIVES

— Very good length with quick footwork to get in and out of breaks. Plays with great pad level, allowing him to fluidly sink hips. Shows excellent body control for size.

— Plays with great instincts and anticipation to get a good jump on balls out of breaks. Shows to have the necessary vision and awareness in zone coverage.

— Physical player who doesn't shy from contact. Good tackler who isn't afraid to front up ball-carriers in space. Attacks blockers with good hand usage to control and discard.

— Calm with the ball in the air. Shows the ball skills to locate and react to the ball in the air. Shows good timing when breaking up passes.

NEGATIVES

— Slight build and frame; lacks ideal strength. Still has room to grow.

— Can be too handsy in coverage.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 Games, 60 Tackles, 2.5 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 INT

NOTES

--23 Games Started

--2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll

OVERALL

Jay Ward is a versatile defensive back who possesses very good length but could stand to add some weight. Though he's a physical player, the lack of strength shows up when taking on blocks. Throughout his career, he has started multiple games at safety, cornerback and dime. More recently he has primarily played from both the safety and slot positions. Ward has a well-rounded game but looks to thrive most when in coverage, showing outstanding movement skills for a player with his length. He has the ability to play from both press and off coverage. He shows to have a smooth backpedal with quick feet to seamlessly get out of breaks and drive on the ball. Combined with his movement skills, he has also shown to have great route recognition and anticipation. Ward has shown many times the ability to jump routes and make a play on the ball. When in phase with receivers, he displays very good timing when looking to break up passes. One of the negatives in his game is that he tends to be too handsy downfield. He likes to get hands on to disrupt routes but often continues to ride receivers downfield. Ward has shown to have very good hands and ball skills downfield, though. He often capitalizes on the opportunities he has to create turnovers.

When playing the run, Ward has shown to be just as impressive. A physical run defender, he has shown the ability to track ball-carriers while quickly coming downhill and closing the space. He is typically a wrap tackler who looks to wrestle ball-carriers down to the ground, but on occasion he also fronts up and drives them back. There are times where Ward chooses to dive at the legs of ball-carriers in space, but he still gets them on the ground. His lack of strength can show up when taking on blocks, especially from some of the bigger receivers. His tenacity helps the initial contact, but he has trouble controlling blockers after that.

Ward has consistently shown his versatility and value as a defensive back. Where he fits would be based on which position defensive coordinators value his traits. He will need to continue to add weight if he looks to be a safety at the next level, but he might be able to get away with his current size in the slot. Ultimately, Ward is a potential starter who could be selected on Day 2.

GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 137

POSITION RANK: S9

PRO COMPARISON: Marvell Tell

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings