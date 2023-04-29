Riley Moss NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' CB

David Berding/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 193

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 30"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: 4.45

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 39"

BROAD: 10'7"

POSITIVES

— Very good size and play strength for position.

— Technical player who put himself in good positions on the field.

— Very good in run support. Triggers quickly to what he sees. Secure tackler who shoots through and wraps up legs of ball-carriers.

—Does a very good job of shooting gaps and avoiding blocks when he can, as well as controlling receivers for block destruction.

— Shows good ball skills and the ability to catch with his hands away from his body. Plays the ball well downfield when in phase.

NEGATIVES

— Slightly above-average body control and movement skills at times. Shows hip tightness when opening or swiveling.

— Lacks ideal twitch and top-end speed. Can be slightly heavy-footed at times. Can struggle with stopping and starting.

— Plays "below the rim" when defending passes. Plays through the hands of the receivers but doesn't high point.

2022 STATISTICS

13 games, 47 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 FF, 11 PBU, 1 INT

NOTES

40 games started

2nd in career interception return yards (239) at Iowa

OVERALL

Riley Moss is a physical player with five years of experience. With 40 starts in his career, he has steadily developed his game at the cornerback position. He has good size and length. There isn't one particular area in which he excels, as he is proficient in all areas of his game. When in coverage, he has shown the versatility to play both man and zone, although he seems to thrive more in zone coverage with his eyes on the quarterback.

There are times when Moss plays with high pad level, hindering his breaking and allowing receivers to create separation out of breaks. When in coverage, he has shown some hip tightness and lacks the top-end speed to carry receivers downfield. This also forces him to reach and hold receivers when not in the correct position. When playing the ball and the receiver, Moss often chooses not to locate the ball but play through the receiver. Though this works well for him at times, he is also left lost and unable to recover in space, especially when he is defending bigger receivers who have larger catch radiuses and are able to high point the ball.

When playing the running game, Moss is able to excel by using his strength and physical toughness. He does a very good job of using his hands to control and shed blockers. He often displays his football IQ by setting up blockers and shooting gaps to make plays. When tackling, he does a great job of taking out the legs of ball-carriers while also wrapping them up to secure the tackles. There have been instances in which his lack of lateral quickness has shown up, causing him to dive at ankles and miss some tackles. Ultimately, Moss is a strong tackler who has great vision and triggers quickly to what he sees.

Moss is the type of player who makes it hard to not like him. Although he isn't the most physically gifted player in this class, his high IQ makes up for a lot and puts him in the right place. His experience and high production over his career has shown consistency. He will have to compete for a starting role at the next level but would add quality depth to any room.

GRADE: 6.8 (Potential Role Player) Round 4

OVERALL RANK: 109

POSITION RANK: CB15

PRO COMPARISON: Michael Ojemudia

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings