Jim Boeheim Agrees to Settlement with Jorge Jimenez's Family Over Fatal 2019 Crash

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Former Syracuse men's basketball head coach Jim Boeheim and Syracuse University have settled a lawsuit with the family of Jorge Jimenez, according to Karen Matthews of the Associated Press.

Jimenez, 51 at the time of his death, died Feb. 20, 2019, following a car crash involving Boeheim. Jimenez had been the passenger in a vehicle that skidded on an icy highway and hit a guardrail. Boeheim had attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle but struck Jimenez, who later died at the hospital.

Boeheim was not charged with any crimes or found to be driving recklessly in the ensuing police report. However, Jimenez's family accused him of being "negligent, reckless and wanton" in a lawsuit filed in 2020. It was not announced publicly how much they sought in damages.

The terms of the settlement have remained undisclosed, with both sides "recognizing their mutual privacy interests and the desirability of avoiding publicity about their personal lives," per a March 24 affidavit.

"The specific private resolution of the matter is of no public import," Boeheim's attorney, John Pfeifer, added.

Boeheim, 78, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005. He spent 46 seasons as Syracuse's head coach (1976-77 to 2022-23), going 1,116-441 with 34 NCAA tournament appearances, five Final Four appearances and a national championship in the 2002-03 campaign.

Syracuse announced his retirement in March, with chancellor Kent Syverud releasing the following statement:

"There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today. Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.'"

Longtime assistant and associate head coach Adrian Autry was named as his replacement.