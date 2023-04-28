Jonathan Mingo NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' WR

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 220

HAND: 10 3/8"

ARM: 32 1/8"

WINGSPAN: N/A

40-YARD DASH: 4.46

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 39.5"

BROAD: 10'9"

POSITIVES

— Great size. Thick, filled-out frame to handle NFL physicality.

— Very good play strength. Fights through contact on routes and at the catch point.

— Very good speed, especially for his size. True vertical X-receiver.

— Good ball skills. Knows how to track and adjust to the ball naturally.

— Great blocker. Tough, energetic and big.

NEGATIVES

— Poor approach versus press coverage. Takes too many steps and wastes time.

— Middling explosive ability. Doesn't always fly out of route breaks effectively.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 G, 51 REC, 861 YDS (16.9 AVG), 5 TD

NOTES

— DOB: April 20, 2001

— 4-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247 Sports' composite rating

— 39 career starts

— 2022 second-team All-SEC

— Missed seven games in 2021 with a broken foot

OVERALL

Jonathan Mingo is a height/weight/speed prototype with the ball skills and blocking chops to be an effective starter out of the gate.

Mingo is a crazy mover for 220 pounds. He is a real threat on field-stretching routes, both vertical and horizontal. Mingo's blend of size and speed gives him a ton of momentum once he gets rolling, making him especially devastating on crossing routes that allow him to leverage that momentum into yards after the catch. Mingo is always a threat to create an explosive play.

Mingo also plays to his size when the ball is in the air. His size and strength make it difficult to knock him off his routes, as well as give him the tools to always gain proper positioning on the ball in the air. From there, Mingo shows good leaping ability and ball skills to find the ball at its highest point and bring it down safely. He also flashes the ability to snag throws outside his frame.

Lastly, Mingo is a sturdy blocker and perhaps the best in this receiver class. Mingo not only has the size and strength to swallow most defensive backs whole, but he also has the nonstop motor to keep fighting and clearing space down the field. He could even be flexed into the slot more to block linebackers and defensive ends thanks to his size.

However, Mingo isn't perfect. As is the case with many big receivers, Mingo doesn't show the best flexibility and snappiness in his game. Though a relatively clean route-runner, Mingo doesn't sink and burst out of his routes consistently. He also isn't particularly twitchy in the open field. Additionally, Mingo needs to simplify his press approach—he too often tries to dance around press and evade the problem rather than using his raw size/speed to bully opponents. Thankfully, that could be fixed with coaching.

Mingo is a tantalizing Day 2 swing on potential. It's hard to find a better height/weight/speed prototype in this class than him. Mingo's ball skills and blocking could earn him early playing time, too. It's also somewhat encouraging that Mingo's issues mostly boil down to needing tweaks as a route-runner, which may be fixable with the right coach. Mingo would fit best in a run-first, play-action type of system that unlocks him as a blocker and field-stretcher.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-level Backup/Potential Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 69

POSITION RANK: WR8

PRO COMPARISON: Corey Davis

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen