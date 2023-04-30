The Best College Football Teammates Now Playing Together in the NFL

0 of 6

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Among the many appeals of the NFL draft, the much-anticipated event occasionally serves as a link for college football stars.

Sure, it doesn't happen with immense regularity. But the last half-decade, for example, has brought a reunion of LSU's Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who have become instrumental pieces of the Cincinnati Bengals offense—and the team's AFC title two seasons ago.

Including the former LSU standouts, we've highlighted six of the most notable current NFL pairs that played together in college.

Unsurprisingly, there's a heavy Alabama influence, too.

Both players at least earned all-conference honors and are viewed as core contributors in their professional home.