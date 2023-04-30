Jerrod Clark NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' UDFA DL

AP Photo/Stew Milne

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 334

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 33 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 82"

40-YARD DASH: 5.25

3-CONE: 7.6

SHUTTLE: 4.83

VERTICAL: 27.5"

BROAD: 8'6"

POSITIVES

– Pretty quick off the ball for a nose tackle.

– When penetrating or slanting, he takes on blocks with good pad level and keeps his feet moving through contact to play in the offense's backfield.

– Impressive upper-body strength to get extension and help get a leverage advantage against offensive linemen.

– Hard to move against one-on-one base blocks, consistently creates stalemates.

– Solid at absorbing contact and staying in his gap against scoop blocks.

NEGATIVES

– Stands up out of his stance when two-gapping.

– Plays with his hands by his waist, letting offensive linemen get to his chest.

– Doesn't have a sturdy base to hold up against blocks from the side, occasionally getting washed inside from double-teams and down blocks.

– Lacks agility to avoid getting reached or to make tackles in the adjacent gap.

– Not going to be productive as a pass-rusher. He doesn't have a go-to move and was often taken out in 3rd-and-long situations.

2022 STATS

– 13 GM, 41 total tackles (11 solo), 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks

NOTES

– Recruited as a tight end out of high school; not ranked in the 2018 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– Injuries: 2019 (torn plantar fascia, missed entire season)

– 35 career starts

– 2022 Honors: Third-Team All-Sun Belt (Coaches, PFF, Phil Steele), Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt (CFN), team captain

– 2021 Honors: dean's list

– 2020 Honors: dean's list

OVERALL

Jerrod Clark had an interesting college career, coming in as a 230-pound tight end and leaving as a 340-pound nose tackle. His background as a skill player shows up in his get-off, as he is quick off the ball when penetrating, and his added size and strength allow him to be a space-eater in the trenches.

However, Clark is limited athletically outside of his initial quickness. His lack of agility keeps him from being able to make tackles outside of his gap if the running back cuts, and he doesn't have a go-to pass-rushing move that he'll be able to win with at the next level. Expecting him to consistently put pressure on the quarterback is unrealistic.

The Chanticleer would be a good fit for any team looking for a 0- to 2i-technique defensive tackle who can be a run-stuffer. While he's best when penetrating, he's solid at two-gapping, which makes him fairly scheme-versatile and opens up his potential suitors.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect, 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 154

POSITION RANK: DL21

PRO COMPARISON: Mike Purcell

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder