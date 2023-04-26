X

    Clippers' Paul George: Kawhi Leonard and I Think We Have 'A Lot of Good Years' Left

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 26, 2023

    It was championship-or-bust for the Los Angeles Clippers as soon as they brought in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George ahead of the 2019-20 season, but it has been nothing but bust to this point.

    At least the All-Star duo isn't giving up.

    "I think I got a lot of good years in me, I know Kawhi thinks he's got a lot of good years in him," George said before the Clippers' season-ending Game 5 loss to the Phoenix Suns, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

    "I mean, I'm not going to put any pressure on that anytime soon. The only thing I can do is continue to just work on my game, work on myself and just try to be available as much as possible. … It hurts to not play and watch the guys put it all in the line and not be able to do the same. It's very frustrating, and it sucks. It really does suck."

    Health has been the biggest issue for the Clippers during the Leonard-George era.

    The Clippers reached the Western Conference Finals in their second year together, but Leonard tore his ACL in the playoffs and then missed the entire 2021-22 campaign. Leonard and George combined to miss 56 games during the regular season this year, too.

    George was sidelined for the entire first-round playoff loss to the Suns, while Leonard played in only the first two games before missing the rest of the series with a knee injury. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Leonard was diagnosed with a torn meniscus.

    It looked like the Clippers could defeat the Suns when they stole home-court advantage by splitting the first two games, but they didn't have a realistic chance with Leonard and George both sidelined.

    Health will be the key next season for the Clippers to finally live up to expectations.