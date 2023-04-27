Ranking Bucks' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Al Bello/Getty Images

Well, that wasn't what the Milwaukee Bucks had in mind.

The NBA's regular season wins leader and Eastern Conference's top seed couldn't even make it out of the opening round and were instead ousted by the eighth-seeded (and undermanned) Miami Heat.

Just like that, this could be a huge offseason in the Badger State.

Maybe Milwaukee won't react to a single series, but with Brook Lopez headed to free agency and Khris Middleton potentially joining him (player option), the Bucks could consider reshuffling their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Having said that, major changes don't feel particularly likely, so if this team hits the trade market, look for it to lock onto rotation-quality role players.

