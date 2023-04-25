Oscar De La Hoya Received Death Threats Ahead of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Boxing legend and Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya said in an Instagram post Monday that he received death threats leading into last Saturday's boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, leading to his absence from the post-fight press conference.

MMA Fighting Newswire relayed his comments:

"And so, as for myself, my security team told me, 'Boss, we've got to get the f--k out of here,' because I received death threats. You guys don't know this, I received death threats throughout the whole week, and they just said it was simply too dangerous so we got out of there. And plus Eric Gomez, who is my president, who was right there front and center with Ryan Garcia—so there was no issue, no problems. This is all coming from all these PBC minions that are just attacking Ryan, attacking Golden Boy. But it's all good, it's all good."

Garcia is signed with De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, while Premier Boxing Champions promotes Davis.

De La Hoya also addressed why ex-boxer Bernard Hopkins, a minority partner with Golden Boy, touched Davis during the weigh-ins:

"First of all, Bernard Hopkins was accused during the weigh-in of having testosterone cream on his hands and touching Gervonta Davis, when he only wanted to help him because he was going to fall off the stage. So PBC, Gervonta's promoter, banned him from everything. He couldn't get inside the ring. He couldn't do anything during the promotion."

Davis was infuriated about the touch, writing this in a since-deleted tweet, per ESPN Ringside:

Davis' trainer, Calvin Ford, shared an unproven conspiracy theory that Hopkins was trying to put testosterone cream on Davis' body that would have gotten him disqualified from the fight.

Ultimately, Davis beat Garcia by seventh-round knockout to remain undefeated. He is now 29-0 with 27 knockouts. Garcia lost the first match of his professional career and is now 23-1 lifetime.

De La Hoya congratulated Davis in the post, saying he fought "a hell of a fight" and giving him credit for the body shot that ended the bout. He also congratulated Garcia, saying that he was behind him 1,000 percent and that he would be "back stronger than ever, better than ever."