Raptors Rumors: Otto Porter Jr. Picks Up $6.3M Contract Option for 2023-24 Season

Veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. is exercising his 2023-24 player option with the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Porter will earn $6.3 million next year.

The 29-year-old is coming off a forgettable first season north of the border. A hamstring injury kept him out for seven games at the start and then he made eight appearances before suffering what proved to be a season-ending foot injury.

