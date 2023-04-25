X

    Raptors Rumors: Otto Porter Jr. Picks Up $6.3M Contract Option for 2023-24 Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 25, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 12: Otto Porter Jr. #32 of the Toronto Raptors is seen during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 12, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. is exercising his 2023-24 player option with the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Porter will earn $6.3 million next year.

    The 29-year-old is coming off a forgettable first season north of the border. A hamstring injury kept him out for seven games at the start and then he made eight appearances before suffering what proved to be a season-ending foot injury.

