Kings vs. Warriors Game 4 Was Highest-Rated 1st-Round NBA Playoff Game in 21 Years

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

It's confirmed. America loves the Sacramento Kings.

OK, there were probably other factors behind the massive viewership for the Kings' Game 4 matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

ESPN announced the event averaged 7.5 million viewers and peaked at 10.4 million on ABC (via Nielsen). It was the most-watched first-round playoff game since April 2002.

In general, there is a belief that the NBA prefers to have teams from its biggest markets and with its biggest stars be the last ones standing in the postseason because they drive the highest ratings.

But NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said he'd like to raise the level of competitive parity across the Association. The league's new collective bargaining agreement, which has yet to be ratified, represented significant steps toward achieving that aim.

This year's playoffs could give the NBA a glimpse into that future. There isn't a clear championship favorite, and a number of clubs from non-marquee markets are among the top four seeds in each conference.

If the NBA hierarchy is flattened, more fanbases may believe their team can actually contend for a title. In turn, that could raise their level of interest even when their team isn't playing.

Plus, everybody loves to root for an underdog.

On the other hand, it could turn out that fans like seeing the same handful of franchises vie for a championship. Viewership from the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament, which included only one blue blood program (UConn), lends some credence to that idea.

The ratings for Game 4 between the Kings and Warriors provides evidence supporting both theories.

Maybe Sacramento's return to relevance is something hardcore and casual fans find engaging. Or perhaps people were simply drawn to Stephen Curry and the NBA's reigning dynasty.