Jarrett Patterson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' IOL

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 306

HAND: 10"

ARM: 31⅜"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 5.33

3-CONE: 7.96

SHUTTLE: 4.73

VERTICAL: 29.5"

BROAD: 8'10"

POSITIVES

— Very good hand placement and strike timing to connect inside of the defender to create quick leverage with the dexterity to replace/refit to stay engaged.

— Efficient footwork, pad level and precise aiming points on double-teams to cover up and pry open the first-level defender while tracking the linebacker with clear eyes.

— Arrives on contact under control with rooted feet and does a nice job playing long to maximize his arm length.

— Smoothly transitions into his anchor with low, tight and active hands that fight to create lift as he gradually reduces the bull-rush.

— Seamlessly picks up and passes off basic line games and twists.

— Outstanding finisher with the effort to inspect piles, pick up runners and strain on blocks through the whistle.

NEGATIVES

— Marginal arm length.

— Mediocre lateral quickness and redirect skills lead to quick losses across his face when his initial punch doesn't land.

— Adequate square power and leg drive allows hulking head up nose tackles to cover him up, create quick stalemates and delay his releases to the second level on zone climbs.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at left guard

NOTES

— Former 4-star offensive tackle recruit out of Mission Viejo High School in California

— 46 career starts: 34 at center and 12 at left guard

— Suffered an assortment of injuries during his college career but missed minimal time: Lisfranc injury in 2020 caused him to miss four games; torn pectoral muscle and turf toe caused him to miss one game in 2022

— Two-time team captain

— Invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl

OVERALL

Jarrett Patterson was a four-year starter in Notre Dame's multiple run-heavy offense centered around split-flow zone runs, power and duo. Patterson is a renowned leader with the proven ability to play through injuries and maintain a high standard on the field. Patterson is tall with marginal arm length and adequate athleticism.

Patterson is a technician in the running game with an excellent feel on combination and double-team blocks, knowing how to dig out first-level defenders and release in a timely manner to intersect second-level targets.

He shows plus core strength with excellent hand placement and maximizes the length that he does have by playing long with rooted feet at the point of attack. Patterson has only adequate power to handle hulking interior run defenders one-on-one but understands the intent of the play and keenly refits on blocks to create alleys and seals.

He has excellent competitive toughness, playing with consistent effort to run to the ball, dive into piles and strain to finish blocks.

Patterson shows good timing, patience and tight placement with his strikes in pass protection to establish quick leverage on rushers before transitioning into his anchor efficiently to cut grass, brace and create lift with his hands.

He is also a quick processor who is best at the pivot with guard help, orchestrating the calls pre-snap and providing timely help when uncovered to protect the A-gaps. His below-average lateral quickness and redirect skills got him into trouble when dealing with more space and isolated matchups at guard.

Patterson is a technician, using his hands and pads to create leverage in the running game with a reliable anchor. He brings extensive experience, versatility across the interior, renowned leadership and toughness. He is a below-average mover with adequate raw power and marginal arm length but has enough of the other critical traits and intangibles to carve out a lengthy career as a swing interior backup or starter at center if the opportunity arises.

GRADE: 6.8 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 103

POSITION RANK: IOL9

PRO COMPARISON: Matt Paradis

Written by B/R NFL scout Brandon Thorn