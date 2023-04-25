Buccaneers 'Not Trading' Devin White Despite LB's Request, Todd Bowles Says

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Head coach Todd Bowles provided more evidence that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have no plans to trade Devin White even though the linebacker requested a trade earlier this month.

"We've got him for another year like Jason said," Bowles told reporters. "We discussed it. We're not trading him, and we'll go from there. It's the offseason right now, and nothing counts. We expect him to be there when the season starts."

The comments Bowles referred to came from general manager Jason Licht, who previously told reporters the plan was to have White on the defense in 2023.

"Yeah, well, first of all, we all have all the respect in the world for Devin," Licht said. "He's done some great things for us as a player, and we look forward to more from him in the future, so he's on our team. ... If he has the kind of year we think he's capable of, hopefully we put this to rest, and everybody's happy."

ESPN's Jenna Laine cited a source earlier this month who said White was "fed up" with the team that drafted him No. 5 overall in 2019. Another source said he was unhappy with contract negotiations.

Tampa Bay picked up his fifth-year option that will pay him $11.7 million in 2023, but there has not been any agreement on a long-term deal.

Laine noted the Buccaneers were "very much limited by financial constraints" this offseason. They cut players such as left tackle Donovan Smith, running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Cameron Brate and kicker Ryan Succop and let defensive backs Mike Edwards and Sean Murphy-Bunting walk in free agency.

They also restructured contracts for wide receiver Chris Godwin, defensive tackle Vita Vea, cornerback Carlton Davis and center Ryan Jensen, while wide receiver Russell Gage took a pay cut.

That didn't leave a ton of room to focus on a long-term contract with White, although Licht seemed hopeful he would be with the team for the foreseeable future.

Production has not been an issue.

White helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl during the 2020 campaign and was then a Pro Bowler in 2021. He followed that up with 124 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles while appearing in all 17 games last season.

It is realistic to expect more of the same during his age-25 season in 2023, but there may be some mending of the fences to do before that.