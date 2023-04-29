Andrew Vorhees NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' IOL

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 310

HAND: 10"

ARM: 32⅛"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 29"

BROAD: 8'9"

POSITIVES

— Shows good upper-body and grip strength and the leg drive to sustain and control blocks when he gets his hands latched inside the frame of defenders.

— Solid snap timing and initial quicks to work his head across the back-side shade on outside zone, work his feet in front and utilize rotational strength to seal and wall off pursuit.

— Has a stiff punch in pass protection with good stopping power when it lands.

— Good processing skills with active eyes to anticipate games and stunts and recognize the most dangerous man while engaged.

— Brings extensive experience and proven versatility.

NEGATIVES

— Marginal arm length that results in razor-thin margins with strike timing and placement.

— Plays with soft edges in protection that allow skilled rushers to skirt and slip by with relative ease.

— Struggles to adjust his aiming points and recover to stay in front of post-snap movement, leaving him vulnerable to losing quickly across his face.

— Middling lower-half twitch, burst and redirect skills leave him grasping and whiffing at shifty targets on pulls, climbs and screens when his angle isn't perfect.

— Carries legitimate concerns due to three significant lower-body injuries.

2023 STATISTICS

— 11 starts at left guard

— First Team AP All-American selection

NOTES

— 3-star offensive tackle recruit out of Kingsburg High School in California, per 247Sports' composite list



— 55 career appearances with 48 starts at three different positions; 25 at RG, 19 at LG and four at LT

— Suffered a torn ACL during the drill portion of the NFL Scouting Combine. He still participated in the bench press on the following day, putting up 38 reps of 225.

— Turned 24 years old on January 21

OVERALL

Andrew Vorhees was a five-year starter inside USC's multiple run scheme with 48 career starts split across right guard (25), left guard (19) and left tackle (four). He started 11 games in 2022 in a balanced offense with a run game featuring a mix of zone and gap concepts. He has a compact build with marginal arm length and adequate athletic ability.

Vorhees wins in the run game with above-average upper-body and grip strength to control the point of attack once latched inside the frame of defenders and has the leg drive to strain and finish blocks at a consistent level.

He does a nice job of timing the snap with solid initial quicks to get his hat across 2i/1-technique defensive tackles on the back side of outside zone before working his feet through to limit penetration and create a seal.

The issue is that a lot of bigger, longer interior run defenders can establish the first meaningful contact on him on base and angle-drive blocks to stack and slip away from his grasp because of a short reach that requires him to be near perfect with his hand placement.

Vorhees is also vulnerable to losing quickly across his face when the picture changes post-snap and he has to adjust his aiming points on the fly because of middling reactionary quickness and redirect ability. He is stout on pulls and climbs when targets attempt to take him head-on, but he struggles to connect on shifty, moving targets.

Vorhees uses a stiff punch in pass protection to create stopping power, and he diagnoses line games and stunts with very good processing skills. He will struggle to protect his edges against most NFL 3-techniques because of his lack of length and quickness and shows shaky balance when rushers get under and inside his frame.

Overall, Vorhees has good play strength in confined, tight spaces with sharp processing skills to handle line games and stunts. But he offers mediocre movement skills with marginal arm length, soft edges and an injury history, all of which signal a limited runway to improve past a quality, swing interior backup.

GRADE: 6.0 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 175

POSITION RANK: IOL16

PRO COMPARISON: Logan Stenberg

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn