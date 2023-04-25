Jimmy Butler Wows Embiid, Twitter by Scoring 56 as Heat Beat Giannis, Bucks in Game 4

Jimmy Butler Wows Embiid, Twitter by Scoring 56 as Heat Beat Giannis, Bucks in Game 4April 25, 2023
Not LeBron James. Not Dwyane Wade. Not Alonzo Mourning.
But Jimmy Butler.
The six-time All-Star put the Miami Heat on his back and set a playoff franchise record with 56 points in Monday's 119-114 victory in Game 4 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami now leads 3-1 and is one win away from eliminating the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.
NBA Twitter had nothing but love for Butler during an all-time performance:
It was clear from the start this would be a memorable showing from Butler. He poured in 22 of Miami's 28 points in the first quarter with an array of three-pointers, drives to the basket and even a dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo that electrified the crowd at Kaseya Center.
Yet it seemed like he could only do so much, especially since Antetokounmpo returned from a back injury that sidelined him the past two games and notched a triple-double in a brilliant performance of his own.
Butler didn't have much help for most of the game, as the home team didn't have another double-digit scorer until Bam Adebayo's and-1 more than halfway through the third quarter. With Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez playing well on the other side, the Bucks held a double-digit lead with just more than five minutes remaining in the game.
It wasn't enough to hold off Butler.
Miami finished the contest on a 30-13 spurt with Butler hitting from the outside, getting out in transition, finishing and-1 opportunities and setting up Caleb Martin for a key triple. It was a stunning turnaround and may have flipped the entire race for the championship.
And it etched his name in the history books.