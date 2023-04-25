X

    Jimmy Butler Wows Embiid, Twitter by Scoring 56 as Heat Beat Giannis, Bucks in Game 4

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 25, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - APRIL 24: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dunks the ball against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2023 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    Not LeBron James. Not Dwyane Wade. Not Alonzo Mourning.

    But Jimmy Butler.

    The six-time All-Star put the Miami Heat on his back and set a playoff franchise record with 56 points in Monday's 119-114 victory in Game 4 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami now leads 3-1 and is one win away from eliminating the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

    NBA Twitter had nothing but love for Butler during an all-time performance:

    Joel "Troel" Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    PLAYOFF MF HIMMY BUTLER

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    Say or feel what you want about Jimmy… ANIMAL!!! Double Nickel! And counting

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jimmy Butler rn <a href="https://t.co/HuUzN6LA1s">pic.twitter.com/HuUzN6LA1s</a>

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Jimmy Butler carrying the Heat right now: <a href="https://t.co/4cHLXPveOo">pic.twitter.com/4cHLXPveOo</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JIMMY BUTLER ON GIANNIS 😱 <a href="https://t.co/Gx5j1aIt11">pic.twitter.com/Gx5j1aIt11</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    Gotta hit rewind on the best 1st quarter in franchise playoff history. <br>Jimmy is special, man. <a href="https://t.co/hyNlDANLj4">pic.twitter.com/hyNlDANLj4</a>

    Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports @EthanJSkolnick

    I was in Dallas for the 2006 Finals and saw what Dwyane Wade did. <br><br>I was in Boston in 2012 and saw what LeBron James did. <br><br>I'm not sure I've seen anything like what Jimmy Butler is doing tonight.

    Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3

    Jimmy Butler is having a 'HIM' game tonight.

    A'ja Wilson @_ajawilson22

    Jimmy Butler going crazy!

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    I LOVE YOU JIMMY

    Sarah Spain 💙 @SarahSpain

    JIMMY!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/6Sn95vGBrm">pic.twitter.com/6Sn95vGBrm</a>

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    <a href="https://t.co/LClg4QVgrI">pic.twitter.com/LClg4QVgrI</a>

    Raphielle Johnson @raphiellej

    Masterclass. Absolute masterclass from Jimmy Butler.

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Jimmy Butler once the playoffs start <a href="https://t.co/g20FC0lYyc">pic.twitter.com/g20FC0lYyc</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Jimmy Butler might have just single-handedly changed the entire 2023 playoffs.

    Cassidy Hubbarth @CassidyHubbarth

    Jimmy is OUT of his mind and body right now WOW

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    story of this game is jimmy. the b plot is jimmy going off in crunchtime by relentlessly hunting khris middleton, who just can't hang

    It was clear from the start this would be a memorable showing from Butler. He poured in 22 of Miami's 28 points in the first quarter with an array of three-pointers, drives to the basket and even a dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo that electrified the crowd at Kaseya Center.

    Yet it seemed like he could only do so much, especially since Antetokounmpo returned from a back injury that sidelined him the past two games and notched a triple-double in a brilliant performance of his own.

    Butler didn't have much help for most of the game, as the home team didn't have another double-digit scorer until Bam Adebayo's and-1 more than halfway through the third quarter. With Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez playing well on the other side, the Bucks held a double-digit lead with just more than five minutes remaining in the game.

    It wasn't enough to hold off Butler.

    Miami finished the contest on a 30-13 spurt with Butler hitting from the outside, getting out in transition, finishing and-1 opportunities and setting up Caleb Martin for a key triple. It was a stunning turnaround and may have flipped the entire race for the championship.

    And it etched his name in the history books.