Jimmy Butler Wows Embiid, Twitter by Scoring 56 as Heat Beat Giannis, Bucks in Game 4

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Not LeBron James. Not Dwyane Wade. Not Alonzo Mourning.

But Jimmy Butler.

The six-time All-Star put the Miami Heat on his back and set a playoff franchise record with 56 points in Monday's 119-114 victory in Game 4 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami now leads 3-1 and is one win away from eliminating the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

NBA Twitter had nothing but love for Butler during an all-time performance:

It was clear from the start this would be a memorable showing from Butler. He poured in 22 of Miami's 28 points in the first quarter with an array of three-pointers, drives to the basket and even a dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo that electrified the crowd at Kaseya Center.

Yet it seemed like he could only do so much, especially since Antetokounmpo returned from a back injury that sidelined him the past two games and notched a triple-double in a brilliant performance of his own.

Butler didn't have much help for most of the game, as the home team didn't have another double-digit scorer until Bam Adebayo's and-1 more than halfway through the third quarter. With Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez playing well on the other side, the Bucks held a double-digit lead with just more than five minutes remaining in the game.

It wasn't enough to hold off Butler.

Miami finished the contest on a 30-13 spurt with Butler hitting from the outside, getting out in transition, finishing and-1 opportunities and setting up Caleb Martin for a key triple. It was a stunning turnaround and may have flipped the entire race for the championship.

And it etched his name in the history books.