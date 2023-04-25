X

    Rangers' Offense, Power Play Called Out on Twitter in Game 4 Loss to Devils

    Doric SamApril 25, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: (L-R) Patrick Kane #88, Artemi Panarin #10 and Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers confer prior to a second period faceoff against the New Jersey Devils in Game Four of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 24, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    After the New York Rangers opened their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils with back-to-back 5-1 wins, it looked like the team was peaking at the perfect time to make another deep postseason run.

    Unfortunately, the Rangers offense went cold for the second straight game as they lost to the Devils 3-1 in Game 4 on Monday. It was the second straight game that New York has mustered just one goal, both anemic performances coming on their home ice at Madison Square Garden.

    Vincent Trocheck scored the Rangers' lone goal on Monday night, finding the net early in the third period to tie the game. However, the Devils took the lead once again later in the frame and never looked back.

    The Rangers failed to take advantage of their best scoring chances, as they went 0-of-3 on their power play opportunities. They are now 0-of-8 on the power play in their last two outings.

    New York's continued offensive struggles were called out by fans on Twitter:

    Anthony Pucik @AnthonyPucik

    I don't think anyone would've been surprised if the series was tied 2-2, but it's certainly a surprise how we got here. Rangers offense and PP have disappeared and the Devils have all the momentum. Should be an interesting game Thursday

    Amanda Stein @amandacstein

    Rangers fan booing the Rangers power play.

    Emma Vigeland @EmmaVigeland

    Can the Rangers get it together? Love the fire from Kakko but that power play in response was pitiful

    Dom Renna @dominick_renna

    You knew this series wasn't going to be blow out after blow out but boy is it disappointing how anemic the Rangers' offense has been the last two games. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Stat Boy Steven 🇳🇱 🇮🇪 @StatBoy_Steven

    Devils offense: Breakout pass, skate the puck into the o-zone and get a shot<br><br>Rangers offense: Skate to the red line, dump it in and pray

    Arthur Staple @StapeAthletic

    Kakko draws a power play, Lazar off for holding. Rangers starting to generate some zone time and the Chytil like gets into the NJ zone and makes something happen.<br><br>PP is on an 0-for-10 skid dating back to Game 2 after starting the series 4-for-7.

    Bill Price @BillPriceNHL

    And here we go again. Rangers to the power play. They are 0-for-their-last-7 chances. Also another TV timeout, so the first unit will be fresh and the ice will be clean. <br><br>It's starting to get late early.

    x - kate ✧･ﾟ @breadbanejad

    live footage of the rangers power play rn <a href="https://t.co/Bp0r8SpSz8">pic.twitter.com/Bp0r8SpSz8</a>

    Sarah McCrory @sarahhmccrory

    Going into this series my biggest concern was the rangers defense and of course they've stayed solid defensively and are just silent on offense

    x - Locked On Devils @LockedOnDevils

    I believe the NYR are 0-11 on their previous power play attempts <br><br>The Rangers fans are now booing their own team 😭😭😭<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fis4u2yB7J">pic.twitter.com/Fis4u2yB7J</a>

    mackindle @mackindle

    are the rangers gonna do anything with any power play or

    Seán Hartnett @SeanLikesSports

    I dunno about you... but the Rangers power play needs to do SOMETHING.

    Mike Bartner @MikeBartner

    The Rangers so called amazing offense has 1 goal in the last 5 periods, not ideal.

    Arthur Staple @StapeAthletic

    Best chance of that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a> PP was Haula shooting wide on a SH breakaway. Rangers getting beat to pucks and fumbling things around. Far cry from the first two games.

    MDaley233 @MDaley20

    where is the rangers offense from game 1 and 2?

    Tom Smith @Tom_Smith717

    I can't tell if the Yankees offense or the Rangers offense is worse

    JC🇵🇷 @CantH0ldMe_

    Rangers Power play=Yankees Offense <a href="https://t.co/eX8a1jVznS">pic.twitter.com/eX8a1jVznS</a>

    The Rangers will have to regroup quickly if they hope to take back the momentum in this series. The Devils appear to have found a successful formula, so New York could look to make some adjustments to get its offense back on track.

    The two teams will look to break a 2-2 series tie when they return to the ice for Game 5 on Thursday.