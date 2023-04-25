Rangers' Offense, Power Play Called Out on Twitter in Game 4 Loss to Devils

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

After the New York Rangers opened their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils with back-to-back 5-1 wins, it looked like the team was peaking at the perfect time to make another deep postseason run.

Unfortunately, the Rangers offense went cold for the second straight game as they lost to the Devils 3-1 in Game 4 on Monday. It was the second straight game that New York has mustered just one goal, both anemic performances coming on their home ice at Madison Square Garden.

Vincent Trocheck scored the Rangers' lone goal on Monday night, finding the net early in the third period to tie the game. However, the Devils took the lead once again later in the frame and never looked back.

The Rangers failed to take advantage of their best scoring chances, as they went 0-of-3 on their power play opportunities. They are now 0-of-8 on the power play in their last two outings.

New York's continued offensive struggles were called out by fans on Twitter:

The Rangers will have to regroup quickly if they hope to take back the momentum in this series. The Devils appear to have found a successful formula, so New York could look to make some adjustments to get its offense back on track.

The two teams will look to break a 2-2 series tie when they return to the ice for Game 5 on Thursday.