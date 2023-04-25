49ers' Lynch Not Taking Nick Bosa Trade Calls: 'Hotline is Closed. ... Never Opened'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is entering the final year of his contract, but the team has no plans to trade him ahead of potential free agency.

"That hotline is closed," general manager John Lynch told reporters. "That never opened."

The team is focused on Thursday's draft for now, and there will be plenty of time even before the season starts to negotiate a new contract. Lynch sounded like someone who wants to do just that, and the Super Bowl contenders would be wise to do everything in their power to keep the Ohio State product on the defensive front.

Bosa has been in the league since San Francisco selected him No. 2 overall in the 2019 draft.

His resume already includes a Defensive Player of the Year, a Defensive Rookie of the Year and three Pro Bowl selections. His DPOY came last season when he tallied 51 tackles, a league-best 18.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

That Bosa has accomplished so much even though he played just two games in 2020 because of a torn ACL makes it all the more impressive. He wasted no time bouncing back from the setback and appears primed to lead the way for the defense for years to come.

That is, if he is on the defense.

Bosa is just 25 years old and is in line for a massive deal with agent Brian Ayrault—who helped land Bosa's brother, Joey, a five-year, $135 million contract extension in 2020—representing him.

"It's hard to imagine Ayrault agreeing to any deal that doesn't make Bosa the NFL's highest paid non-quarterback with record-setting guarantees and a player-friendly structure," Joel Corry of CBS Sports wrote.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league on a per-year basis at $31.7 million annually.

That crown might not last through the 49ers' next round of contract negotiations with their star pass-rusher.