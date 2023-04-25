1 Overreaction About Every NHL Playoff TeamApril 25, 2023
1 Overreaction About Every NHL Playoff Team
We're well into Round 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, and things are getting interesting. Several series are tied 2-2: Devils-Rangers, Avalanche-Kraken, Wild-Stars and Kings-Oilers. Meanwhile, the Bruins, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Hurricanes are all up 3-1.
Toronto's Auston Matthews and Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos dropped the gloves in their highly entertaining series. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark got ejected in the last Bruins-Panthers game for trying to fight Matthew Tkachuk. The Devils-Rangers rivalry is finally heating up after a slow start. The Kings are out Oilersing the Oilers. The young Kraken are giving hell to the defending champions Avalanche.
It's time to overreact about everything we've seen. These overreactions will range anywhere from cold to scorching takes, so be prepared for anything.
Eastern Conference: The Atlantic Division Side of the Bracket
Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak could stand to step it up
Look, we didn't call these hot takes for nothing. The Bruins are so deep that even with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci out with upper body injuries, they've got a 3-1 series lead and the opportunity to clinch a trip to Round 2 on Wednesday.
And Pastrnak has been fine by almost anyone else's standards with two goals. But if we know him, we know he'd like to be contributing far more on the scoresheet, and if his countryman Krejci is out indefinitely, the team could use a boost from Pastrnak to close out the first round or open the second.
Florida Panthers: The first round is good enough
It's hard to have a hot take about a team that clawed itself into the playoffs and is matching up against a historically good Bruins team. Led by Matthew Tkachuk, Florida has done its best to win the mental game inside the game with chippiness. Given the circumstances, the hottest take I truly believe is a first-round exit is acceptable this year.
Tampa Bay Lightning: The dynasty is coming to a close
The Lightning have had an incredible run for the better half of the decade, and they've still sort of got it. They opened the series against Toronto with a 7-3 win, and Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Co. are still contributing and putting up points as they always do.
But Tampa's down 3-1, and it feels like the magic is with the Leafs. This isn't the first time the Lightning wouldn't advance to the second round in their dynasty run, but they aren't getting any younger.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Toronto is the most enjoyable team of Round 1
Folks, they haven't gotten the monkey off their back yet, but the Leafs have a 3-1 series lead on the Lightning. For once, Toronto is having fun and letting loose on its quest to advance to Round 2, and it has paid off.
You have a 7-3 loss followed by a 7-2 win; you have Auston Matthews fighting; you have them coming back from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 (sound familiar?); you have general manager Kyle Dubas chirping at the crowd.
I am enjoying Leafs hockey. Now don't break our hearts.
Eastern Conference: The Metropolitan Division Side of the Bracket
Carolina Hurricanes: Brett Burns is having the most fun in his career
This isn't the best season for Brett Burns, but it could be the most memorable. At the very least, it's the most fun.
At 37 years old, Burns joined the Hurricanes and immediately tore it up on the first pairing and the top slot on the first power-play unit. Admittedly, Jaccob Slavin will boost any of his partner's numbers—just look at Tony DeAngelo with Carolina compared to his struggles on the Flyers this season.
But Burns has been so freaking fun to watch all year, and you can tell he's having just as much fun on his quest to win his first Stanley Cup. He's tied for the Canes' lead in playoff points with five assists in four games.
New York Islanders: Worst vibes of the 2023 playoffs award
I wanted to love this Islanders team, as I heralded them as one of my Cup dark horses before they even qualified for the playoffs. But as this series with the Hurricanes has trudged on, it's becoming impossible to look at New York as a happy-go-lucky underdog.
The series has been fun but flukey at times, featuring the Islanders scoring the four fastest goals in NHL playoff history in a dominant Game 3 win. But people aren't going to remember that when reflecting on this series—they'll remember that missed high-sticking call on Carolina's Jordan Martinook that facilitated a Game 2 loss and the Islanders taking multiple Hurricanes players out of the series with some questionable plays.
The vibes are rancid! Let's just hope for no more injuries as the Canes look to eliminate the Islanders on Tuesday.
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes is the most important player in this series
OK, this might not be the hottest take in the world considering Hughes leads the Devils with three goals and spearheaded New Jersey's series equalizer Monday. But Chris Kreider broke a playoff record with four power-play goals in his first two games, and he has five overall. Patrick Kane's got a goal and six points and Vladimir Tarasenko has shown up with two big goals.
We knew these playoff veterans were going to perform, but the series is tied 2-2, and Hughes has been at the forefront of most big moments for the Devils to shift the momentum in their favor. That's major for a budding star in his first playoff series.
New York Rangers: Artemi Panarin has gone missing
The easiest take would be that goaltender Igor Shesterkin needs to play better, but that's not true with his 1.44 goals-against average and .941 save percentage. Meanwhile the aforementioned veterans are doing exactly what they have to do, and star defenseman Adam Fox is tied for the team lead with six points.
Everyone is playing pretty well, as is the nature of a 2-2 series in a relatively even matchup. But as the momentum is shifting toward the Devils, Panarin needs to score his first goal of the series—preferably at even strength.
Western Conference: Over in the Central Division Side of the Bracket
Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon is the NHL's most entertaining player to watch right now
Don't get me wrong: Connor McDavid is far and away the best active player in the NHL and could end up the greatest to ever do it. But there's something about playoff Nate that is just so electric, and no one can take over a game like him when he wants to.
His power-skating skills paired with his speed and 6'0", 200-pound build make him seem 10 times bigger than anyone else on the ice, and he often has the hands to match.
Seattle Kraken: Get used to seeing the Kraken in the playoffs
The Kraken's playoff success should come as no surprise to anyone who was paying attention to their 100-point regular season.
This is a deep team with scoring spread throughout the lineup, so the threat of last change has barely affected them against the Avalanche. Then you've got goalie Philipp Grubauer returning to the solid level of play we expect out of him, with a .916 save percentage through four playoff games against the defending champions.
No matter which team wins this series, the Kraken have earned our respect, and something tells me their depth will keep them right at the top of the Pacific next season.
Minnesota Wild: Somehow I'm still bored
Despite all the drama that's unfolded throughout this series—the double-overtime game and the coaches chirping back and forth—somehow I'm still bored of the Wild. I feel bad admitting this in front of the lovely fans from the State of Hockey, and I hope they're enjoying this series.
I absolutely need more out of Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, who have only combined for one goal through four games. I can appreciate the physicality that has kept the Wild in the series (I guess), but I need more fun. I'm sorry.
Dallas Stars: Somehow I'm still bored
But at least Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn are having fun.
Both veterans are performing—Benn has averaged a point per game this series, and Seguin has three goals—and they'll need to keep up their production to advance.
Western Conference: The Pacific Division Portion of the Bracket
Edmonton Oilers: They are more frustrating than the Leafs
At least we know exactly what to expect when we're disappointed by the Leafs, and at least it's kind of funny. The way the Oilers front office has failed to build the right team around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is depressing because you know in some alternate universe the best player in the league is thriving.
But in this universe, the Oilers are tied 2-2 in the first round against the Kings, and it's taken several comeback efforts and overtimes to get there.
Los Angeles Kings: They might out Oilers the Oilers
We don't know what to make out of this young Kings team yet. They had a special regular season. They've qualified for the playoffs twice in a row now. They've had seemingly good vibes, and they might just keep those good vibes going.
But if they end up losing this thrilling-but-filled-with-controversy series, we're going to remember Game 4. They let a 3-0 lead slip into a 5-4 loss that tied the series. This matchup went to seven games last season, with the Oilers prevailing, and you wonder if the Kings might be out Oilers-ing the Oilers if that happens again.
Las Vegas Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit is making a name for himself
After Laurent Brossoit's strong performance in net for Vegas' 4-2 win at Winnipeg on Monday, I'm wondering if we need to start paying more attention to the goaltender in general. He took over in the injury-ridden (maybe cursed!) Vegas net in the regular season and held his own, and he's been solid in Round 1.
He stopped 24 shots for a .923 save percentage in Game 4, with the only two goals allowed coming on the power play. We'll see how he performs with a chance to close the series next game.
Winnipeg Jets: Time to build a new core
This article is almost over, and finally we have a real hot take. The Jets are down 3-1 in the series and, sure, anything could happen. But it feels like this Jets team has lacked identity for a while and flailed into the playoffs.
Mark Scheifele is once again injured and/or suspended in the postseason, exiting Game 4 with an upper-body injury. His contract is up at the end of this season, and so is elite veteran goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's, Blake Wheeler's and Brendan Dillon's, among others. It's time to pack it up.