1 Overreaction About Every NHL Playoff Team

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes: Brett Burns is having the most fun in his career

This isn't the best season for Brett Burns, but it could be the most memorable. At the very least, it's the most fun.

At 37 years old, Burns joined the Hurricanes and immediately tore it up on the first pairing and the top slot on the first power-play unit. Admittedly, Jaccob Slavin will boost any of his partner's numbers—just look at Tony DeAngelo with Carolina compared to his struggles on the Flyers this season.

But Burns has been so freaking fun to watch all year, and you can tell he's having just as much fun on his quest to win his first Stanley Cup. He's tied for the Canes' lead in playoff points with five assists in four games.

New York Islanders: Worst vibes of the 2023 playoffs award

I wanted to love this Islanders team, as I heralded them as one of my Cup dark horses before they even qualified for the playoffs. But as this series with the Hurricanes has trudged on, it's becoming impossible to look at New York as a happy-go-lucky underdog.

The series has been fun but flukey at times, featuring the Islanders scoring the four fastest goals in NHL playoff history in a dominant Game 3 win. But people aren't going to remember that when reflecting on this series—they'll remember that missed high-sticking call on Carolina's Jordan Martinook that facilitated a Game 2 loss and the Islanders taking multiple Hurricanes players out of the series with some questionable plays.

The vibes are rancid! Let's just hope for no more injuries as the Canes look to eliminate the Islanders on Tuesday.

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes is the most important player in this series

OK, this might not be the hottest take in the world considering Hughes leads the Devils with three goals and spearheaded New Jersey's series equalizer Monday. But Chris Kreider broke a playoff record with four power-play goals in his first two games, and he has five overall. Patrick Kane's got a goal and six points and Vladimir Tarasenko has shown up with two big goals.

We knew these playoff veterans were going to perform, but the series is tied 2-2, and Hughes has been at the forefront of most big moments for the Devils to shift the momentum in their favor. That's major for a budding star in his first playoff series.

New York Rangers: Artemi Panarin has gone missing

The easiest take would be that goaltender Igor Shesterkin needs to play better, but that's not true with his 1.44 goals-against average and .941 save percentage. Meanwhile the aforementioned veterans are doing exactly what they have to do, and star defenseman Adam Fox is tied for the team lead with six points.

Everyone is playing pretty well, as is the nature of a 2-2 series in a relatively even matchup. But as the momentum is shifting toward the Devils, Panarin needs to score his first goal of the series—preferably at even strength.