49ers' John Lynch Discusses Trey Lance Trade Rumors: 'There Hasn't Been Many Offers'

The San Francisco 49ers are believed to be open to trading away quarterback Trey Lance, but there doesn't appear to be much interest from around the league.

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters on Monday that the trade market for Lance has been thin, saying: "I think there's a lot of smoke, really. There hasn't been many offers."

